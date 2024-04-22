WEST LANE CAPITAL PARTNERS ADDS TO ITS BEAUTY PLATFORM THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF MENTED COSMETICS

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Lane Capital Partners LLC ("West Lane"), a California based private equity firm, has acquired the Mented Cosmetics Brand ("Mented" or the "Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mented is a leading cosmetic line with a focus on providing best in class products for women of color. Founded by KJ Miller, Mented creates clean, vegan, cruelty free products using the finest natural ingredients. Mented is sold in numerous retail outlets throughout the country as well as direct to consumers through its website (www.mentedcosmetics.com).

As part of the deal, West Lane will bring its deep industry relationships and knowledge to support the continued distribution of the Mented brand as well as establish new innovative products to meet consumer demand. West Lane has acquired numerous beauty and wellness businesses over the past few years and continues to grow its portfolio of companies in this space.

"Mented is a very strong addition to the West Lane platform of beauty and wellness businesses, and we are excited to work with KJ and the team to continue providing high quality products to Mented's loyal customer base," said Michael Wentz, a Vice President at West Lane. "We see strong synergies with many of our other businesses in the industry and look forward to integrating the Mented business into the West Lane portfolio."

KJ Miller added "Joining the West Lane portfolio is the right strategic move for Mented and will provide numerous growth opportunities for the brand. West Lane's resources in the beauty and wellness space will provide tremendous benefits for the business from both an operational as well as growth perspective. We have been fortunate to have built up a large and engaged customer base and look forward to continuing to provide them with high quality products to suit their particular needs and skin types."

West Lane Capital Partners, LLC based in Los Angeles, CA is a private investment firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to invest in lower middle-market companies. In addition to providing capital, West Lane is actively engaged partners across the strategy, operations, and finance functions within its portfolio businesses. (www.Westlanecap.com)

