West Launches New Product Innovations at Pharmapack 2020

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #B58) West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will introduce several new, innovative pharmaceutical containment and closure offerings at Pharmapack, February 5-6 in Paris, France. The Company expands its innovations for global customers and their patients with the introduction of two AccelTRA® component line extensions; a Flip-Off® Seal container closure system (CCS) compatible with the 5mL Daikyo Crystal Zenith® vial; and the new Ready Pack™ system with SCHOTT's adaptiQ® platform, resulting from West's recent partnership expansion with the leading packaging supplier.

In addition, West will share thought leadership insights into biologics and combination products, which are two priority areas in pharmaceutical packaging and delivery innovation today. Fran DeGrazio, Vice President, Scientific Affairs & Technical Services at West, will present on "Understanding the Complexities of Delivering a Biologic Drug to the Market" during the main Pharmapack session on biologics on Thursday, February 6 at 10:05 a.m. CEST.

"West's priority is to help customers simplify their journey, whether through new products or by helping mitigate risks in the drug development process to accelerate speed to market in today's ever-evolving, complex industry and global regulatory environment," said DeGrazio. "We have deep knowledge of navigating the nuances of biologic drugs and delivery systems even at the earliest stages, including quality systems, design controls and risk management frameworks. By keeping a lens on the unique interface between a drug, its primary package and device, we support our customers with smart, integrated solutions from end to end that help them meet, if not exceed, industry standards."

Company scientific and industry experts will be available at Booth #B58 to discuss West's role in continued innovation in biologics and combination products, to provide insights into the Company's Integrated Solutions offering, and to share additional highlights on the following new product offerings:

AccelTRA ® components program : West launched two line extensions, including its AccelTRA Select EU configurations available in Ready-to-Sterilize (RS) and Ready-to- Use (RU) steam for customers needing a high-performing elastomer and regulatory support in North America , as well as its AccelTRA ready-to-sterilize (RTS)/ready-to-use (RTU) components product line with the RTS option available now for customers needing a high-performing elastomer and lead-time program support outside North America . Both product lines leverage the next-generation elastomer formula of 4031/45, which features 13mm and 20mm serum and lyo stoppers in eight configurations, offering generics customers optimal quality, speed and simplicity to help get their products to market quickly. In addition to stoppers, the AccelTRA Select components product line also features 1-3mL plungers for generics customers requiring a high-performing solution for their prefilled syringe needs.

The Company launched a Flip-Off CCS Seal to provide customers with a ready-to-use sterile, superior quality capping product for its 5mL Daikyo Crystal Zenith vial. The Flip-Off seal maintains container closure integrity and supports a safe, convenient user experience. Ready Pack ™ system : As an expansion of West's partnership with SCHOTT, convenient, ready-to-use combinations of West and SCHOTT products will be available on a small quantity basis, including West's Ready Pack system with the SCHOTT adaptiQ ® high quality RTU glass vials. The ISO standard vial products are being offered in three sizes: 2R; 6R; and 10R.

Learning Lab presentation: Nico Brandes , Director, Market Development, Innovation & Technology at West will host a Learning Lab session entitled, "Design with the End in Mind: Patient-Centric Innovations in Containment and Delivery," on February 6 at 11:30 a.m. CEST .

For more information on West products and services, please visit booth #B58 at Pharmapack or visit us online at www.westpharma.com.

West and the diamond logo, AccelTRA®, FLIP-OFF® and Ready Pack™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Crystal Zenith® is a registered trademark of Daikyo Seiko, Ltd. Daikyo Crystal Zenith technology is licensed from Daikyo Seiko, Ltd.

SCHOTT iQ® is a registered trademark of SCHOTT AG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking statements are included in this press release. They use words such as "will," "introduce," "mitigate," "new," "expands," "offer," "accelerate," "future," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release. There is no certainty that actual results will be achieved in-line with current expectations. Specifically, there is no certainty that the AccelTRA® component line extensions or the new FLIP-Off® Seal compatible with the 5mL Crystal Zenith® vial will achieve any particular result. There is also no certainty that our Ready Pack™ system offering in combination with the SCHOTT adaptiQ® platform will achieve any particular result. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The following are some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking statements: customer decisions to move forward with our new product and service offerings, dependence on third-party suppliers and partners and the ability to meet development milestones with key customers. These important factors are not all inclusive. For a description of certain additional factors that could cause West's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in West's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law or regulation, West undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About West



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West's products and services address the unique needs of our Biologics, Pharmaceutical, Generics and Contract Manufacturing customers. The Company also offers an Integrated Solutions Program—a comprehensive approach that combines West's high-quality packaging and delivery products with expert analytical testing, device manufacturing and assembly, and regulatory expertise.

West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2018 net sales of $1.7 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

