WEST MANUFACTURING ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL MARKET LAUNCH TO SCALE STEEL MODULAR HOUSING ACROSS HIGH-DEMAND U.S. MARKETS

New capital and expanded operating platform support accelerated delivery for missing middle, workforce, disaster-recovery, and infill housing

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEST Manufacturing ("WEST") today announced the official market launch of its modular manufacturing platform and operating model, built to accelerate delivery of steel modular housing across high-demand U.S. markets.

The launch marks a new phase of growth for WEST following the buildout of its manufacturing footprint, leadership team, and early project pipeline. The company recently completed a friends-and-family funding round to support early expansion, project execution, and continued platform development as it scales in 2026.

WEST delivers a vertically integrated construction process that pairs factory-built precision with true onsite + offsite integration – coordinating manufacturing and onsite construction in parallel, not sequentially – to compress schedules, improve predictability, and reduce prolonged jobsite disruption. By shifting major construction phases into a controlled manufacturing environment while onsite work advances simultaneously, WEST enables faster delivery without sacrificing quality, code compliance, or design intent.

"Construction doesn't need more hype – it needs more delivery," said Demien Farrell, CEO and Co-Founder of WEST. "We built WEST to execute: delivering steel modular buildings that go up faster, create less disruption, and make sense for dense urban infill, workforce housing, and communities rebuilding under real-time pressure. This launch reflects our readiness to scale that capability with the right partners."

Built for Housing Pressure, Speed, and Scale

The U.S. remains undersupplied by approximately 3.7 million homes, according to Freddie Mac . WEST's platform is designed to help close that gap by improving schedule certainty, reducing labor volatility, and accelerating delivery in markets where traditional construction struggles to keep pace.

WEST's approach is suited for infill and workforce-oriented developments where minimizing onsite disruption is critical, while also supporting a broader range of residential use cases where speed, repeatability, and quality control matter. Modular construction can reduce project timelines by 30-60% when executed effectively, enabling developers and communities to move faster through constrained approvals, labor availability, and supply chain variability.

Vertically Integrated, Design-Led Execution

Founded by a leadership team, Demien Farrell (CEO + Co-Founder), Kevin Washington (Co-Founder), Justin Brechtel, AIA (VP, Architecture + Engineering), and Sergio Castro (VP, Program Management + Factory Operations), with experience spanning development, architecture, engineering, and manufacturing, WEST operates as an end-to-end modular construction partner – bringing design coordination, modular optimization, and manufacturing execution into one integrated delivery model. The company's architecture and engineering capabilities focus on modular efficiency, code compliance, and long-term performance across jurisdictions.

"WEST represents the next generation of American-built housing infrastructure," said Kevin Washington, Co-Founder of WEST. "By strengthening supply chains, improving sustainability, and accelerating delivery timelines, we're enabling communities to move forward faster – especially where working families and recovery efforts cannot afford multi-year delays."

Cross-Border Delivery Advantage with U.S. Supply Chains

WEST operates a nearshored manufacturing footprint located approximately 14 miles from the U.S. border, enabling faster logistics, tighter coordination, and enhanced quality control. The company sources the majority of materials through U.S. trade channels, including USMCA-aligned procurement, supporting resilient supply chains while maintaining U.S. building codes and standards.

Project Pipeline and Next Phase

As part of its market launch, WEST is preparing expanded project case studies, including 2853 West Boulevard in Los Angeles, a flagship example of modular delivery at scale. Completed in 2025, the six-story modular multifamily development is located in West Adams (Mid-City), a few miles from USC, and blends market-rate residences with long-term affordability to address local housing needs.

From groundbreaking to opening in under nine months, the project served as a proof of concept for cost-effective urban housing delivery and demonstrated how modular construction can accelerate timelines without compromising design integrity, quality, or affordability. The project also prioritized resident experience with 823 square feet of common space at street level – designed as a flexible coworking and shared community area supporting remote work and day-to-day connection.

The company is advancing new partnerships across residential and infrastructure-adjacent sectors, with additional announcements expected later in 2026.

About WEST Manufacturing

WEST Manufacturing is a steel modular construction company modernizing how housing and building projects are delivered. By combining factory-built manufacturing with streamlined onsite installation, WEST accelerates timelines, reduces jobsite disruption, and improves predictability for developers and communities. The company serves projects spanning missing middle and workforce housing, disaster-recovery rebuilds, and urban infill development. Learn more at www.WestModular.com .

SOURCE WEST Manufacturing