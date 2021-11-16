West Marine Invites Customers to Give the Gift of Adventure this Holiday Season

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine is thinking about the Holidays a little differently this year. West Marine believes that the power to experience joy is in part possible because we are all inspired by our interactions with one another and by experiencing the beauty and peace of being on or near the water. Whether it's a lake, river, pond or ocean, it is almost human nature to feel a sense of relaxation and serenity when surrounded by water. The company encourages its customers to "Celebrate" this year by connecting with the outdoors and one another.

Give the gift of adventure this Holiday Season. West Marine has everything you need to start or enhance your on the water adventure!

West Marine hopes to inspire a gift giving season that builds memories and experiences. Whether you are shopping for an adrenaline seeking racing sailor, weekend angler, power boater, yogi paddler or someone that wants to get out on the water for the first time, West Marine has what you need to find the perfect gift to start or fuel the adventure.

"This year has shown us that participation in outdoor and water sports continues to grow, and this growth is here to stay," Ron Baime, Chief Merchandise Officer said. "The entire crew has worked hard, and in partnership with our vendor partners, to provide a product assortment this holiday season that will keep our customers inspired, active and safe. We are excited to be a part of your adventure, offering convenient online shopping, as well as in store knowledgeable crew members, to assist you in finding just the right gift for boaters, and their on-the-water wish lists."

For the Sailor

For a day of cruising or a week-long regatta West Marine has all of the foul weather gear for the sailor on your list from Helly Hansen, Gill, Third Reef and more. A gift any sailor would be excited to receive is a Ronstan sailing and racing watch that combines contemporary style with innovative functionality.

For the Angler

Keep the angler in your life up to date on where the fish are with West Marines wide selection of chartplotters and fishfinders. They can then reel the fish in with a gift of one of the many new reels from Daiwa or a fishing combo from Penn. The Penn Battle III combos have what you need to tackle any saltwater gamefish.

For the Boater

Every boater needs a toolkit and If you know boating, you know stuff happens. West Marine has a kit that has you covered—from rigging and deck work to engine and electronics repairs. You can also add marine binoculars to the list of must haves for boaters and West Marine has the latest. To keep the boater on your list safe, West Marine recommends a personal locator beacon. Choose a pair of marine bean bag chairs or a portable marine grill to make any boater's day.

For the Beach / Lake Goer

For those on your list who like hanging out at the beach or lake, West Marine has the Yeti Hopper cooler and Yeti drinkware in the latest colors. Every outdoor enthusiast needs an awesome pair of sunglasses and West Marine has them by Maui Jim, Costa and more. Be sure to keep your loved ones warm on those chilly mornings and evenings with a collection of cozy throw blankets by West Marine.

For the Paddler

West Marine has a wide selection of kayaks from fishing, sit on top, sit in or paddle hybrids. You will find everything the kayaker on your list needs for their next adventure. West Marine also has paddle boards, paddle board bags and all of the accessories to fill your paddlers wish list.

For extra help in finding that perfect gift this holiday season, visit a West Marine location and a knowledgeable crew member will be happy to assist you. You can also speak to one of our boating experts at 800-boating or visit westmarine.com.

