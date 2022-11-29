West Marine Kicks Off 8th Annual Fundraising Campaign Benefiting Blue Future

America's largest sailing, boating and fishing retailer remains dedicated to supporting non-profit conservation and youth oriented organizations who make a significant impact in our communities and the future of the outdoors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off early this season in celebration of Giving Tuesday, West Marine will launch its annual Month of Giving on November 29, 2022. The annual month of giving will run through December 31, 2022 in stores and online to support its nonprofit, BlueFuture®. West Marine created BlueFuture® to provide ongoing grant support to nonprofit, community-based organizations that promote the conservation of our marine habitats and wildlife or support waterlife adventure, education and recreation for young people across the nation. Customers can make donations both online and in-person at all West Marine stores and 100 percent of the proceeds raised will benefit the BlueFuture® grants program.

West Marine is working to promote conservation and introduce new audiences to on the water activities.Grant recipients dedicate their time and resources to ensure that our waterways will be here for generations to come and that future stewards of the water have a safe place to learn, play and build a better tomorrow. Community-based programs tend to have fewer resources and grant support is essential in keeping them running. These programs are not only protecting our marine habitats but are crucial in providing our youth access to alternative outdoor education, authentic relationships within their community and overall providing opportunities that may not otherwise be accessable.

"West Marine customers and Crew Members continue to be strong supporters of the Month of Giving campaign," said Eric Kufel, Chief Executive Officer at West Marine. "Last year's campaign exceeded all our fundraising expectations and broke a record for the program. We are excited to see our customers and crew members support the company's mission to inspire future generations to enjoy, love and conserve our marine habitats."

BlueFuture® annually distributes much-needed grants to dozens of nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to conservation and to getting kids on the water through boating, fishing, paddling and the marine sciences. Nonprofits interested in applying can visit www.westmarine.com/BlueFuture , to fill out and submit an online form.

BlueFuture® is a donor-advised fund set up through the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County, and all donations are fully tax-deductible. During the 2022 Month of Giving, donations can be made at checkout in a West Marine store or online. Those that donate in-store will receive a personalized "I Gave..." gift tag to be displayed in the store throughout the month. To learn more about BlueFuture, visit westmarine.com/BlueFuture .

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 235 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers and water sports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field crew members to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on-water experience.

