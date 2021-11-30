West Marine Kicks Off "Month of Giving" December 1st

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, 2021 West Marine will kick off its annual "Month of Giving" to support its nonprofit, BlueFuture®. West Marine created BlueFuture® to provide ongoing grant support to nonprofit, community-based organizations that promote the conservation of our marine habitats and wildlife or support waterlife adventure, education and recreation for young people across the nation. Customers can make donations both online and in-person at all West Marine stores throughout December and 100 percent of the proceeds raised will benefit the BlueFuture® grants program.

Blue Future is West Marine's non-profit that supports local organizations that promote healthy and vibrant marine habitats and sustainable fisheries, as well as to connecting future generations to the water through their youth recreation and education initiatives. BlueFuture® annually distributes much-needed grants to nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to conservation and to getting kids on the water through boating, fishing, paddling and the marine sciences.

West Marine is working to promote conservation and introduce new audiences to on the water activities. Grant recipients dedicate their time and resources to ensure that our waterways will be here for generations to come and that future stewards of the water have a safe place to learn, play and build a better tomorrow. Community-based programs tend to have fewer resources and grant support is essential in keeping them running. These programs are not only protecting our marine habitats but are crucial in providing a mental health break for children, fostering valuable and unique experiences, creating a separation of digital and real-life experiences and overall providing opportunities that may otherwise not be accessible.

"We are thrilled to once again be raising money to support the BlueFuture program this year," said Eric Kufel, CEO of West marine. "We realize the increasing need to support and promote healthy and vibrant marine habitats and sustainable fisheries as well as connect future generations to the water through youth recreation and education. One hundred percent of the money raised for BlueFuture supports organizations dedicated to these efforts."

BlueFuture® annually distributes much-needed grants to nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to conservation and to getting kids on the water through boating, fishing, paddling and the marine sciences. Nonprofits interested in applying can visit www.westmarine.com/BlueFuture , to fill out and submit an online form.

BlueFuture® is a donor-advised fund set up through the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County, and all donations are fully tax-deductible. During the 2021 Month of Giving, donations can be made at checkout in a West Marine store or online. Those that donate in-store will receive a personalized "I Gave..." gift tag to be displayed in the store throughout the month. To learn more about BlueFuture, visit westmarine.com/BlueFuture .

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers, and watersports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field associates to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on water experience. To learn more about West Marine, please visit the West Marine website at www.westmarine.com.

Media Contact:

Lorene Frank

[email protected]

831-761-4431

SOURCE West Marine