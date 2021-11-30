West Marine Remains Committed to BlueFuture Efforts, Launches New 2021 Grant Cycle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, West Marine will kick off its annual grant cycle for its nonprofit, BlueFuture®. Blue Future's mission is to support the conservation of our marine habitats and wildlife and to connect new audiences to the water. Encouraged to apply are nonprofit, community-based organizations that support aquatic sustainability and conservation practices or connect our youth to on-the-water activities and education through sailing, powerboating, fishing, paddling or surfing; provide boatbuilding instruction; or encourage learning in the marine sciences.

"Now more than ever we are proud to be able to provide this opportunity to deserving nonprofits and organizations across the country," said Eric Kufel, CEO of West Marine. "We realize the increasing need to support and promote healthy and vibrant marine habitats and sustainable fisheries as well as connect future generations to the water through youth recreation and education. One hundred percent of the money raised for BlueFuture supports organizations dedicated to these efforts."

BlueFuture® annually distributes much-needed grants to dozens of nonprofit organizations across the United States. Grants are unrestricted allowing the recipient to determine how the funding will be used. Nonprofits interested in applying can visit www.westmarine.com/BlueFuture, to fill out and submit an online form. The applications will be reviewed after the grant period closes on December 31, all winners will be notified by the end of February 2022 and grants are scheduled to be distributed in March.

BlueFuture® is a donor-advised fund set up through the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County, and all donations are fully tax-deductible. During the 2021 Month of Giving this December, donations can be made at checkout in a West Marine store or online. To learn more about BlueFuture, visit westmarine.com/BlueFuture .

