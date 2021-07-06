West Marine US Open Sailing Series Continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine and US Sailing are thrilled to announce the continuation of the inaugural 2021 West Marine US Open Sailing Series with the final three events in California. The first event was held in San Diego, June 12-13 at the San Diego Yacht Club and Southwestern Yacht Club. The second in the summer series will be held in Long Beach July 9-11. The Long beach races are being hosted by the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, Long Beach Yacht Club and the US Sailing Center Long Beach. The final event of the series will be held in San Francisco August 13-15.

New Olympic class regatta series

The Long Beach race weekend will consist of several events. US Sailing will hold a virtual send off on July 9 for the US Sailing team heading to Tokyo to compete in the Summer Olympics. Everyone is invited to join them in a nationwide celebration to wish the team good luck at the summer games. For more information click here. West Marine will host a recognition cocktail hour to celebrate the race committee and their hard work and dedication in supporting the future of Olympic class sailing. Representatives from West Marine and US Sailing will be in attendance and available to answer questions. Media is invited to attend. This event will be held on July 10 at the West Marine Long Beach location on N Marina Dr. from 5-7 pm. The US Open Sailing Series races will be held at the various venues beginning on July 9 with the final races on July 11 and award ceremony to follow. For complete race schedule visit https://usopen.ussailing.org

"With the Summer Olympics fast approaching, it is all the more exciting to be able to support these Olympic hopefuls," said Ken Seipel, CEO of West Marine. "The first three events in Florida were a huge success and we are thrilled to be able to continue the series and increase awareness and excitement for the sport."

About the West Marine US Open Sailing Series

West Marine and US Sailing have partnered on a new Olympic Class Regatta which launched in January 2021.The West Marine US Open Sailing Series offers an increase in high-quality Olympic-class and one design racing for U.S. athletes with a long-term goal of attracting top-level national and international competitors to race in these regattas for years to come.

"This one-of-a-kind series for the U.S. is an important part of the training plans for young sailors participating as part of the Olympic Development Program (ODP), a US Sailing initiative that provides world-class coaching support to promising American youth sailors competing in high-performance classes," said Josh Toso, marketing director for US Sailing. "This year we are proud to announce US Sailing athlete Paige Railey, who competed alongside 2024 Olympic hopefuls in the Florida events, will represent the USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics."

Registration for the Long Beach event is open until July 10 and registration for San Francisco will open in July.

About West Marine

West Marine is the world's largest outfitter, educator and source of inspiration for all boaters, offering the widest selection of product at more than 237 marine centers located in 38 states and Puerto Rico. The company's digital platform allows boaters to shop anytime from anywhere. West Marine is recognized as a leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers and all water sports enthusiasts. West Marine employees share the same love for the water as our customers and provide helpful advice on the gear and gadgets they need to be safe and have fun. To learn more about West Marine, please visit the West Marine website at www.westmarine.com.

Media Contact

Lorene Frank: [email protected] or 831-761-4431

SOURCE West Marine