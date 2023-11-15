West-MEC Accreditation Celebration

GLENDALE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), performs the nation's first and only accreditation process for automotive training programs. The process is engineered to evaluate a program's structure, processes, resources, materials and mission.

Recently, ASE came to Western Maricopa Education Center's (West-MEC) Northwest Campus to review the Automotive Technology program. ASE was on campus for two full days interviewing students and staff, examining the classroom and lab, and reviewing evaluation documents required by ASE.

Student working in West-MEC's NWC Automotive Technology facility. Students honing their skills in West-MEC's NWC Automotive Technology facility.

These documents are extensive and provide a thorough overview of what the program teaches and provides the students. The NWC Automotive Technology instructor, Brady Mitchell, worked for over a year to put these documents together for the ASE review.

After the thorough evaluation of the program, West-MEC is excited to announce that the NWC Automotive Technology passed the accreditation process with flying colors. The program received a 5.0 in 2 standards, no scores below 4.0, and an average of 4.4 overall in 10 standards.

"This is great news for automotive-minded young people and their parents," said Michael Coley, ASE Education Foundation President. "Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that West-MEC's graduates will be employable entry-level technicians."

This is the highest grade the ASE evaluator has given to a high school in his 25+ years of work and stated that this is the standard all schools should follow.

In Arizona, there are only five high school programs that have ASE Education Foundation accreditation, and West-MEC NWC is now part of this group of auto programs in the state. In Phoenix, there are only 3 high school auto programs that have ASE Accreditation, with West-MEC NWC being the only one in the West Valley.

The work put in to the program by Mitchell and West-MEC will open the door to more opportunities in the future for students.

About West-MEC:

West-MEC is a career technical education public school district focusing solely on innovative career and technical education (CTE) programs that prepare students to enter the workforce and pursue continuing education. West-MEC CTE programs provide students opportunities to earn college credit and industry credentials. West-MEC serves more than 37,000 students from 48 high schools across 3,800 square miles in the northern and western cities of the Phoenix Metropolitan area. West-MEC now also offers adult education programs. Visit www.west-mec.edu for more information about West-MEC's career-driven education opportunities, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

