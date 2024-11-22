West-MEC Physical Therapy Program Obtains New State-of-the-Art Devices

West-MEC is one of the first institutions in the United States to own and incorporate a Reax Run and Reax Board into its curriculum

GLENDALE, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC), a career and technical education (CTE) school district in the West Valley, acquired the Reax Run and Reax Board made by Reaxing, a neuromuscular training equipment company based out of Milan, Italy, for its Physical Therapy program. West-MEC's Physical Therapy program is the first CTE program to use this technology in its curriculum in the United States.

West-MEC student testing out the Reax Board.

The Reax Run, a treadmill that performs sudden and unpredictable tilting in all directions, is the only one of its kind in the world. The treadmill recreates the feeling of running in a natural environment and was developed for the dual purpose of injury prevention and performance. Reax Board uses the same sudden dynamic impulse technology to encourage the user to consistently adapt and to amplify the user's muscular, sensory and nervous activity.

This innovative technology leads to increased reaction rate and coordination, improved motor skills, greater muscle engagement, improved neural activity and better injury recovery and rehabilitation compared to its standard counterparts, all while keeping the user in a safe environment.

"This is a real game-changer, not only for my class but for sports training, injury rehab, and physical therapy in general," said West-MEC Physical Therapy Instructor JD Burgess. "The only reason everyone in the industry doesn't own this yet is because they don't know it exists. Once someone in our industry sees this, they will want to incorporate it immediately in the clinical setting."

West-MEC obtained this latest technology thanks to its industry partnership with Prime Reaction , the leading industry representative for Reaxing in North America.

Professional athletes and members of the Italian military have been the primary users of Reax's innovative technology thus far. West-MEC is among the first institutions to utilize these devices for medical and physical therapy, pushing the boundaries of what can be done with this equipment.

West-MEC's Physical Therapy program provides students with hands-on instruction in helping patients who are recovering from all types of injuries and illnesses to improve their quality of life. The curriculum covers topics including innovative orthopedic techniques, neurological and pediatric rehabilitation, pain management therapy, rehabilitation equipment staging and treatment area skills, and record treatment.

"These are going to change the physical therapy landscape," said Burgess. "The use cases for this equipment are endless. Any patient will benefit from being able to work with the Reax Board or Run."

