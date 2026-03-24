"West Meets East: Stories of Americans in China" Launches in New York, Highlighting a Century of People-to-People Exchange

Rather than focusing on political or diplomatic narratives, West Meets East highlights the personal stories of Americans who have lived, worked, and formed lasting bonds in China over the past century. The book spans more than 100 years of history, featuring figures such as the Caldwell family of Tennessee, who settled in Fujian in the late 19th century; members of the Flying Tigers who supported China during World War II; and individuals who devoted their lives to Chinese culture and scholarship.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Brown reflected on his decades-long journey in China. Having first arrived in Xiamen in 1988, he has since traveled extensively across the country, collecting stories through letters, photographs, and oral histories. The book brings together 20 such accounts, offering a deeply human perspective on cross-cultural exchange. "What moved me most," Brown noted, "was not the place itself, but the people."

The book originated from the inspiration of Professor Hu Min, Chairman of New Channel International Education Group and a longtime advocate of cultural exchange. "These are stories that should not be forgotten," Hu said. "They remind us that beyond political differences, there exists a deep and genuine bond between our peoples."

The event also featured remarks from leading academics. Professor Hervé Varenne of Teachers College, Columbia University, highlighted how the book offers a valuable new lens on China, demonstrating that meaningful and fulfilling lives can be built across cultures. Professor Robin Harvey of New York University emphasized the importance of storytelling in fostering cross-cultural understanding, noting that firsthand experiences often challenge prevailing misconceptions.

A panel discussion moderated by Naren Aryal, CEO of Amplify Publishing Group, brought together several individuals featured in the book. Speakers shared personal experiences of living in China, reflecting on themes of cultural adaptation, mutual understanding, and human connection. Their stories underscored a central message of the book: that genuine understanding requires direct engagement and personal experience.

The event also drew attendees with personal ties to the historical narratives presented. Among them was Robert Kringe, grandson of Flying Tigers member Art Dustman, who expressed hope that future generations would continue to build on this legacy of connection.

Echoing a well-known saying attributed to Confucius—"harmony without uniformity"—the book and the event together highlight a timeless message: while differences between cultures may persist, shared human values—family, friendship, and the pursuit of a better life—can transcend borders.

The book launch is part of the China Institute of America's centennial celebration. Founded in 1926, the Institute has long been dedicated to promoting cultural dialogue between China and the United States. The release of West Meets East: Stories of Americans in China marks a meaningful contribution to this ongoing mission, offering a powerful reminder of the role that individual stories play in shaping mutual understanding.

SOURCE The Renwen Society of China Institute of America