West Monroe announces 2022 class of Fischer Global Service Fellows

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital services firms, today announced its 2022 class of Fischer Global Service Fellows.

West Monroe launched the Global Service Fellowship Program in 2013 to honor the firm's co-founder and former CEO, Dean Fischer, who inspired West Monroe with his commitment to building healthy communities and preserving the natural environment. Now in its ninth year, the Fischer Global Service Fellowship Program provides West Monroe employees up to six months of leave to volunteer their time and talent to support a philanthropic and humanitarian issue of interest, anywhere in the world.

The four new Fischer Fellows join 28 other West Monroe professionals who previously completed fellowships, supporting causes that include literacy, clean water, gender equity, mental/behavioral health, economic empowerment, infrastructure development, human trafficking prevention, and more. Fischer Fellows have served on almost all continents and in their local communities. In 2020 and 2021, the Fischer Fellowship was paused due to the pandemic.

"Congratulations to this new group of outstanding Fischer Fellows, who strive to make the world a better and more equitable place. The passion our people demonstrate while on their fellowships and when they return to West Monroe is extremely inspiring to us all," said Chief People Officer Susan Stelter. "Our Fellows return from their experience not only as better professionals but also stronger leaders. The program has become an important thread in the fabric of West Monroe."

The following are the 2022 Fischer Fellows:

Jacqueline Glattard, a senior consultant in the Energy & Utilities practice in Chicago , volunteered with a community self-management nonprofit committed to protecting the nature, culture, and people of Puerto Rico . To support their clean energy transition through solar energy and microgrid development, she conducted current state assessments of energy insecurity in the community, analyzed solar net metering trends in Puerto Rico , and enhanced organizational design to support microgrid operations and social reinvestment.

a senior consultant in the Energy & Utilities practice in , volunteered with a community self-management nonprofit committed to protecting the nature, culture, and people of . To support their clean energy transition through solar energy and microgrid development, she conducted current state assessments of energy insecurity in the community, analyzed solar net metering trends in , and enhanced organizational design to support microgrid operations and social reinvestment. Iman Kialeuka-Tiya, a senior consultant in the Operations Excellence practice in New York (originally a 2020 fellow and delayed due to the pandemic), returned from volunteering with an organization in New York City aimed at eliminating employment barriers for immigrant and refugee professionals in the United States by upskilling based on their interest and connecting them with employer partners. Iman improved supervisor engagement following their project management software implementation, supported the establishment of internal and external communications strategies, and connected with recently arrived immigrants to provide guidance and support as they seek to join the workforce. She continues to volunteer with the organization in several capacities including the project management of a financial management workshop.

a senior consultant in the Operations Excellence practice in (originally a 2020 fellow and delayed due to the pandemic), returned from volunteering with an organization in aimed at eliminating employment barriers for immigrant and refugee professionals in by upskilling based on their interest and connecting them with employer partners. Iman improved supervisor engagement following their project management software implementation, supported the establishment of internal and external communications strategies, and connected with recently arrived immigrants to provide guidance and support as they seek to join the workforce. She continues to volunteer with the organization in several capacities including the project management of a financial management workshop. Theresa Miller , a senior consultant in the Energy & Utilities practice in Chicago , is volunteering in Nome, Alaska with Norton Sound Health Corporation's (NSHC) community utility assistance program to address sanitation needs in the Bering Strait region. The program's vision is to secure access to safe and affordable water/wastewater systems for all 15 communities by 2030. She is establishing utility emergency response plans, developing regulatory compliance dashboards, launching a regionwide home sanitation needs assessment, and designing a centralized grant management strategy.

a senior consultant in the Energy & Utilities practice in , is volunteering in with Norton Sound Health Corporation's (NSHC) community utility assistance program to address sanitation needs in the Bering Strait region. The program's vision is to secure access to safe and affordable water/wastewater systems for all 15 communities by 2030. She is establishing utility emergency response plans, developing regulatory compliance dashboards, launching a regionwide home sanitation needs assessment, and designing a centralized grant management strategy. Sarah Reynolds , a senior consultant in the Healthcare & Life Sciences practice in Seattle , will be working with a Washington D.C. based organization that partners with local leaders and organizations around the world to improve their local community health, access to education, and climate resiliency to improve individual livelihoods and promote more inclusive governance. She will leverage her program management and strategic transformation experiences to support their women-specific initiatives that provides unique mentorship and aid to individual female business owners in developing nations who do not have access to learning and networking opportunities.

"We are excited to announce another fantastic class of Fischer Fellows. It's energizing to see our people support these fantastic organizations by leveraging their skills developed at West Monroe," said Lauren Rooney, West Monroe's corporate social responsibility lead. "We know now more than ever our people want a deeper sense of purpose both in and outside of the office. Not only do the Fellows return to West Monroe having made an impact on the organizations and communities they served, but they return as more well-rounded leaders."

Employees interested in pursuing a Fischer Fellowship are required to develop a comprehensive proposal, which includes vetting an organization to work with and creating a proposal detailing a budget and expected impact. A West Monroe committee solicits and reviews the proposals annually and awards selected applicants with fellowship opportunities.

The Fischer Global Service Fellowship is one component of West Monroe's core value of social responsibility, combining community focused, large-scale programs with grassroots, employee-led efforts to support the causes most important to both our people and our communities. Most recently, the firm's more than 2,200 employees volunteered for its annual Day of Service on July 15, 2022, dedicating 8,493 hours to 82 organizations in 25 cities and 3 counties.

