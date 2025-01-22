West Monroe Announces 3 Strategic Moves to Deliver Greater Value to Financial Services Clients

Firm names new National Banking Practice Lead, expands Wealth Management expertise, and acquires The Hartsema Group

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today announced three strategic moves to bolster its service offerings and leadership in the financial service sector:

Appoints Brett Mastalli as National Banking Practice Leader

Brett Mastalli , a nearly nine-year veteran of West Monroe with 30 years of industry experience, has been named leader of the Banking practice. Mastalli previously led the New York team, focusing on client relationships, delivery, and employee development. Mastalli has received multiple leadership awards, reflecting his dedication to mentoring and developing the next generation of leaders. In his new role, Mastalli will lead the national practice by delivering meaningful results for clients. Mastalli succeeds interim lead Jordan Sternlieb , who will focus on his role as Los Angeles Office Lead and continue serving banking clients as a senior partner.



"Banks trust West Monroe to help them better understand their clients, become more agile, and unlock new value through technology," Mastalli said. "I'm honored to lead a talented team of financial services experts as we continue driving innovation and delivering meaningful results for our clients."





, a nearly nine-year veteran of West Monroe with 30 years of industry experience, has been named leader of the Banking practice. Mastalli previously led the team, focusing on client relationships, delivery, and employee development. Mastalli has received multiple leadership awards, reflecting his dedication to mentoring and developing the next generation of leaders. In his new role, Mastalli will lead the national practice by delivering meaningful results for clients. Mastalli succeeds interim lead , who will focus on his role as Los Angeles Office Lead and continue serving banking clients as a senior partner. "Banks trust West Monroe to help them better understand their clients, become more agile, and unlock new value through technology," Mastalli said. "I'm honored to lead a talented team of financial services experts as we continue driving innovation and delivering meaningful results for our clients." Invests in Wealth Management Expertise

West Monroe is deepening its focus on wealth management by hiring industry veteran Wade Spencer as a managing director. With a track record of delivering value to wealth management businesses, Spencer will help drive innovation and improve client outcomes by enhancing advisor productivity, modernizing operations, and leveraging technology. West Monroe has been delivering significant value to wealth management businesses for years—this move comes as the demand for better advisor experiences grows, fueled by the industry's push for more digital and modern solutions. The firm aims to triple the number of wealth management clients over the next two years.



"With financial advising on the rise, wealth managers are scaling their businesses to meet clients' growing expectations for world-class experiences," Spencer said. "These are exciting times to deploy technology, data strategies, and AI to support the wealth management industry's organic and acquisitive growth."





West Monroe is deepening its focus on wealth management by hiring industry veteran as a managing director. With a track record of delivering value to wealth management businesses, Spencer will help drive innovation and improve client outcomes by enhancing advisor productivity, modernizing operations, and leveraging technology. West Monroe has been delivering significant value to wealth management businesses for years—this move comes as the demand for better advisor experiences grows, fueled by the industry's push for more digital and modern solutions. The firm aims to triple the number of wealth management clients over the next two years. "With financial advising on the rise, wealth managers are scaling their businesses to meet clients' growing expectations for world-class experiences," Spencer said. "These are exciting times to deploy technology, data strategies, and AI to support the wealth management industry's organic and acquisitive growth." Acquires The Hartsema Group

West Monroe has acquired The Hartsema Group, founded in 2013 by Doug Hartsema , which specializes in helping regional banks and payment technology providers connect with their customers through advisory boards. This acquisition strengthens West Monroe's ability to support banks in improving operations and understanding customer needs. Hartsema and the team will stay engaged with the advisory boards under West Monroe's leadership during a transition period.



"I am thrilled to bring The Hartsema Group into West Monroe, an organization that shares our values and commitment to the banking and payments industries," Hartsema said. "I'm confident this transition will deliver even greater resources and support to our clients."

For more information about West Monroe's Financial Services expertise and offerings, visit: https://www.westmonroe.com/industries/financial-services.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm that partners with clients to accelerate value through technology. We stand out by not just working for, but with our clients—engaging in the journey of co-creation and aligning our goals with theirs. Our expertise spans industry, strategy, people, process, and technology, ensuring rapid and impactful outcomes. Our employee ownership structure and mindset drive this mutual success. We are consistently celebrated as a top workplace by Fortune and USA Today, and as a leading consultancy by Forbes and Forrester. Learn how we can help accelerate your business at WestMonroe.com.

Media Inquiries

Christina Galoozis

Director, Communications & Public Relations

[email protected]

847-302-1762

Shira Cohen

Manager, Public Relations

[email protected]

443-841-6879

SOURCE West Monroe Partners