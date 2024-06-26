West Monroe Appoints Chuck Kirchner to Lead Chicago Office

Kirchner brings three decades of technology consulting experience to lead West Monroe's largest office

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today announced Chuck Kirchner as its new Chicago office leader, effective July 1. Kirchner, currently a Senior Partner in the firm's Technology & Experience practice, has been with West Monroe since 2016.

Kirchner brings over 30 years of strategic technology consulting experience to his new role—a background that is pivotal when serving companies that need to create value through technology. He will steer the firm's client and talent development efforts in Chicago, community involvement, and market presence, while also fostering a collaborative office culture that is built on innovating with clients, mentorship, and fun.

Kirchner has been instrumental in leading highly effective IT transformational initiatives, from strategy through execution, for both mid-market and Fortune 1000 clients during his tenure at West Monroe. As such, he will maintain a deep connection to the firm's Technology & Experience practice, leveraging his advisory and implementation expertise for both clients and employees across all industries that the firm serves.

"Chuck has demonstrated exceptional leadership with our clients and people. His commitment to excellence and engagement with the broader civic community—both trademarks of a West Monroe leader—make him the ideal person to lead the Chicago market. We are excited about the energy and vision he will bring to this role as we continue to grow our presence and importance in Chicago," said Gil Mermelstein, President at West Monroe.

Kirchner will take the reins of West Monroe's award-winning headquarters and the firm's largest office in terms of real estate and employee headcount. Founded here in 2002, West Monroe is consistently recognized as one of the best workplaces in Chicago by Fortune and Great Place to Work, the Chicago Tribune and Built In.

"I am honored to lead West Monroe in Chicago, a city I've called home for my entire professional career, and one that has strong technology roots and opportunities," Kirchner said. "I firmly believe that West Monroe has a unique place in Chicago's economy with our roots in tech, our mission to build the next generation of leaders, and our proven ability to drive value for companies in traditional and highly regulated industries. With people as our biggest asset and investing in our distinctive culture, our team and client base is sure to grow in Chicago."

Prior to joining West Monroe, Kirchner played various leadership roles at two other long-tenured jobs in Chicago including Forsythe Technology, leaving as Vice President of Consulting, Accenture, and a local start-up. He is currently the Vice Chair of the Technology Council for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and an active supporter of various Chicagoland nonprofit organizations. He is also a University of Iowa alum. Kirchner assumes the Chicago market leader role from Jodi Bednar.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm that partners with clients to accelerate value through technology. We stand out by not just working for, but with our clients—engaging in the journey of co-creation and aligning our goals with theirs. Our expertise spans industry, strategy, people, process, and technology, ensuring rapid and impactful outcomes. Our employee ownership structure and mindset drive this mutual success. We are consistently celebrated as a top workplace by Fortune and USA Today, and as a leading consultancy by Forbes and Forrester. Learn how we can help accelerate your business at WestMonroe.com.

