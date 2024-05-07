West Monroe Becomes Alteryx Solutions Provider Partner

Partnership helps clients unlock the full potential of their data to accelerate value through technology

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a business and technology consulting firm, announced today that it has joined the Alteryx partner community as a Solutions Provider. This partnership marks a significant milestone in West Monroe's commitment to delivering unparalleled value to clients through cutting-edge data insights.

In today's business landscape, data holds unprecedented significance to drive valuable insights. This partnership between West Monroe and Alteryx introduces faster and better insights to create more informed decisioning for clients. West Monroe differentiates itself from traditional approaches that are focused on teaching clients to build workflows or automate processes. Instead, West Monroe's experts identify value opportunities by leveraging Alteryx, enabling the swift translation of findings into actionable and executable insights within an evergreen environment.

"As both a client and partner of Alteryx, we are extremely excited about this partnership that will create lasting value for our clients," said Casey Foss, chief commercial officer at West Monroe. "We know there is tremendous untapped value in organizations' data and a strong correlation between analytics maturity and profitability. That is why we focus on identifying value opportunities with our clients to unlock their data's full potential. This approach helped us deploy real results for a consumer product client, leading to 25% revenue growth and $30 million EBDITA improvement."

Alteryx partners bring value to customers from pre-sales and planning to integrating Alteryx and optimizing performance. The partnership empowers analytics for all; helping knowledge workers across business users, analysts, and data scientists find insights faster and create business breakthroughs. Alteryx makes it easy to connect and clean data from almost any source, join that data together, then perform predictive, statistical, and spatial analytics – all in the same code-free or code-friendly environment.

"As business users require faster, easier access to analytics, Alteryx is building a powerhouse group of partners to meet the growing market need," said Paula Hansen, President and CRO, Alteryx. "We are excited to welcome West Monroe as an Alteryx solutions provider partner to join us in pursuit of our goal to empower every customer to make more informed data-driven decisions across the enterprise."

West Monroe's 70 certified Alteryx professionals excel in leveraging the platform's capabilities across various critical areas such as customer sentiment analysis, industry-specific operations, revenue optimization, marketing effectiveness, and supply chain visibility. This expertise enables clients to unlock new opportunities, optimize processes, and accelerate business growth.

West Monroe's clients have already experienced firsthand the benefits of this partnership, driving 25% revenue growth for a major optical frames company, quantifying a $50 million EBITDA benefit for a leading manufacturing distributor , and realizing $6 million in value creation opportunities for a leading private equity firm.

West Monroe is a gold sponsor at the upcoming Alteryx Inspire event from May 13 to May 16, 2024 in Las Vegas. Attend a speaking session by a West Monroe expert to learn more.

For more information about West Monroe's partnership with Alteryx and its data analytics solutions, visit: https://www.westmonroe.com/partners/alteryx.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a digital services firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend management consulting, digital design, and product engineering to move companies from traditional ways of working to digital operating models—and create experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Connected by the five values that drive our culture, our 2,000 employees work collaboratively across the firm with the belief that our clients' success is our success. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

