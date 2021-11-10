West Monroe completes investment from MSD Partners, begins Employee Ownership 3.0

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital consulting firms in North America, announced today it has finalized an investment from MSD Partners, L.P.

As previously announced, the capital investment from MSD Partners—a leading investment advisor founded in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital, the family investment office for Michael Dell, Founder & CEO of Dell Technologies—will support West Monroe's strategy to establish itself as the leading digital consulting firm in North America and to expand internationally. West Monroe will use the investment to expand the firm's global product development platform via acquisitions, to advance skill-building programs for West Monroe employees to provide world-class digital consulting services, and to drive enhancements to its offerings and Intellio® suite of assets, among other strategic initiatives.

The firm is projected to continue its rapid, above-market growth rate for the foreseeable future.

The close of the transaction also marks a new chapter for West Monroe's employee ownership journey. As a founding value of West Monroe, employee ownership has taken on different forms throughout the firm's 19-year history. The employee owners of West Monroe built significant long-term personal wealth from the shared success of the firm so far. With the next phase, current shareholders will retain a level of ownership and all West Monroe employees have the opportunity to purchase equity in the firm, continuing the firm's commitment to shared success.

With the close of the transaction, MSD Partners holds a 50% ownership stake in West Monroe, with the remaining 50% owned by employees of West Monroe. The company is now jointly governed by a 50/50 split of representatives from MSD Partners and West Monroe leadership.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a digital consulting firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend industry expertise with deep operational and technology capabilities—moving clients from traditional to digital operating models and creating products and experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Our 2,000 employees have the opportunity to own a stake in the company, so when you partner with us you know we are committed—because your success is our success. Our undeniably different approach breeds undeniable results. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

About MSD Partners

MSD Partners, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser that utilizes a multi-disciplinary strategy focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation by making investments across the globe in its core areas of expertise – Credit, Real Estate, Private Capital and Growth. MSD Partners was formed in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital, L.P., which is the family investment office for Michael Dell, the Founder & CEO of Dell Technologies. MSD Capital was originally established in 1998. Michael Dell and his family are substantial clients of MSD Partners. MSD Partners operates from offices in New York, Santa Monica and West Palm Beach. For further information about MSD Partners and MSD Private Capital Group, please see msdpartners.com and msdprivatecapital.com.

