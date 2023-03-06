West Monroe Expands Chief Operating Officer Role, Appoints Gil Mermelstein

Position now oversees digital services firm's strategy, commercial growth, and all dimensions of client service delivery globally to achieve a fully integrated and superior client service delivery

CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital services firms, today announced that it has redefined and expanded the role of chief operating officer (COO) and appointed Gil Mermelstein to the position. This is the latest step in shaping West Monroe's leadership team as the award-winning firm pursues its strategy to become a leading digital services provider across the globe.

As companies seek to be more digital and agile, they need a partner that covers all aspects of their business seamlessly—from data-enabled growth to reimagining the end-to-end customer experience, and from efficient operations to risk management—all enabled by flexible enterprise technology architecture, digital products, and effective people and organization practices. To ensure a level of collaboration that is unparalleled across these different disciplines and contextualized for each industry, West Monroe has organized all dimensions of its client service delivery under one umbrella: industry teams; functional consulting practices; technology; and digital product development. The latter, which combines several recently acquired product design and engineering organizations, now comprises nearly half of West Monroe's business.

The role expansion also strengthens the connections among strategy, research and development, and service delivery by bringing Strategic Growth, now led by Elisabeth Moore, and Commercial Growth, led by Chief Commercial Officer Casey Foss under a single leader. Combined, these teams set the corporate strategy for West Monroe and develop new, multidisciplinary offerings to address evolving client issues and deliver value.

"We are building something different than other digital transformation partners, so it stands to reason that our executive roles may differ in scope from what is typical for our profession—and that we continue to evolve them to enable our strategy," said Kevin McCarty, West Monroe's chairman and CEO. "As a former regional leader, industry leader, and a longtime member of our board, Gil Mermelstein has been intimately involved in all aspects of West Monroe's operations and success. His leadership over all of these teams will increase collaboration and achieve a superior and differentiated value proposition for our clients. Combined with his international business experience, makes him uniquely suited for this expanded role."

Mermelstein joined West Monroe in 2010 to launch the New York City office and has grown it into one of the firm's largest and a perennial top workplace in New York. He also provided early leadership for the financial services practice, achieving rapid growth in one of the firm's core industries. His 25-year career also includes and extensive background in financial services and private equity. As both a consultant and in industry executive, he has guided some of the world's leading institutions through transformational change. He was named one of Consulting® magazine's Top Consultants in 2022.

"I am grateful for the trust that West Monroe continues to place in me and for the opportunity to provide leadership for our firm's next phase of growth," said Mermelstein. "I am continuously energized by the challenge of building something unique and special in this profession by bringing together management consulting, technology, and product development under one roof. Multidisciplinary collaboration is part of West Monroe's culture, I'm confident our unique approach will continue to be embraced by our clients and deliver exciting opportunities for our people."

Mermelstein assumed operating leadership from Doug Armstrong, who is retiring. A member of West Monroe's executive team since joining the firm in 2004, Armstrong led the Customer Solutions practice and the Chicago office prior to being appointed COO in 2019.

Over the past year, West Monroe has announced key steps in its expansion, including a $250 million investment in building a global product development platform and a long-term expansion in Europe.

Established in 2002, West Monroe has grown its revenue at a 30% CAGR and achieved prominence by becoming a top alternative to the largest consulting firms. While many of its competitors specialize in either strategy or implementation—or in business or technology—West Monroe is built on the principle that all of its consultants are fluent across strategy, implementation, business, and technology. The firm assembles multidisciplinary, industry-led teams of experts who help clients become digital leaders in their industries at a time when digital leadership has never been more critical to commercial success.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a digital services firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend management consulting, digital design, and product engineering to move companies from traditional ways of working to digital operating models—and create experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Connected by the 13 founding values that drive our culture, our 2,200 employees work collaboratively across the firm with the belief that our clients' success is our success. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

Media Inquiries

Christina Galoozis

Senior Manager, External Communications

[email protected]

847-302-1762

Shira Cohen

Senior PR Specialist

[email protected]

443-841-6879

SOURCE West Monroe Partners