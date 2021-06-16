West Monroe Expands Leadership Team, Promotes 8 Partners in Response to Continued Firm Growth

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a national business and technology consulting firm, today announced the appointment of seven partners to new leadership roles as the firm flexes its management structure to continue serving clients' growing digital needs and adapt to its own significant growth. Additionally, to increase scale, West Monroe announced the promotions of eight partners.

"As we help clients prepare to be increasingly digital through repeatable offerings, we will need to continue expanding our management team. We look to these leaders to fill critical executive roles and provide leadership for scaling our ability to serve clients and delivering on strategy," said Doug Armstrong, West Monroe's chief operating officer. "Today's announcements also exemplify our mission to build the next generation of leaders. As these individuals assume new responsibilities, new leadership opportunities open up for other talented partners."

To better serve clients through increased collaboration and operational efficiency across its U.S. markets, West Monroe named three current members of its executive team to regional leadership roles, responsible for working with office and market leads to achieve strategic goals:

The following appointments were effective March 1, 2021:

Tom Ewers, managing partner, leads the Central Region, which includes the Minneapolis, Chicago, and Dallas offices. He has been with West Monroe since 2002 and launched the firm's Minneapolis office in 2013.

Gil Mermelstein, managing partner, leads the East Coast Region, which includes the New York City and Washington, D.C., offices. He joined the firm in 2010 to open the New York City office.

Brian Paulen, managing partner, leads the West Coast Region, which includes the Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles offices. He joined the firm through an acquisition in 2014 and has since served as Seattle office leader.

In addition, West Monroe named four other partners to national practice leadership roles:

Dan Belmont, now a managing partner, will lead the Energy & Utilities practice. With three decades of industry experience, he has been instrumental in developing the practice's size and reputation since joining West Monroe in 2008.

Chris Caulfield, senior partner, will lead the Financial Services practice. He has been part of the practice's leadership team since joining West Monroe through a 2017 acquisition.

Andrew Gaeckle, senior partner, will lead the Customer Solutions practice. He has been a member of the practice's leadership team since joining West Monroe through an acquisition in 2015.

Mazen Ghalayini, managing partner, will head the Products & Experiences Lab – West Monroe's newest practice, focused on digital innovation and leadership. He joined West Monroe in 2004 and previously launched and led the Customer Experience practice.

West Monroe also promoted the following partners, effective July 1, 2021:

Michael Amiot, in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice, to managing partner

Jodi Bednar, in the Energy & Utilities practice, to senior partner

Keith Campbell, in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice, to senior partner

Cory Chaplin, in the Technology practice, to managing partner

Kaumil Dalal, in the Technology practice, to senior partner

Scott Fuzer, in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice, to senior partner to senior partner

Adam Gersting, Dallas office lead, to managing partner

Will Wu, leader of the High-Tech & Software practice and San Francisco office lead, to managing partner

In January, West Monroe announced the Capital & Profits Interest Program, which creates an additional avenue for senior leaders to invest in and benefit from the company's rapid growth, in addition to their participation in the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). The firm has designated more than 120 executives as partners.

