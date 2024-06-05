West Monroe Hires Dan Freiman as Chief Financial Officer

Freiman's experience includes 30 years of financial leadership and excellence during periods of growth and change

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, announced today that Dan Freiman joined as chief financial officer. Freiman has 30 years of financial leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, most recently as the CFO of JSI, a technology driven consulting firm providing broadband solutions to U.S. based communications companies.

In joining West Monroe, Freiman will provide financial leadership for the firm as it evolves to meet the demands of a highly dynamic environment. He will also lead a highly tenured finance team that supports the firm's unique 50-50 ownership structure among employees and MSD Partners, the family office of Michael Dell. His oversight will include capital structure management, investment decisions, cash flow, risk management, tax, treasury services, corporate development, controllership and financial planning and analysis.

In particular, he will continue the firm's adoption of new systems like Workday and enhance the firm's financial processes to invest in capabilities for guiding clients through technology-driven change. In addition to this, Freiman will play a pivotal role in helping the firm make informed investment decisions and achieve new levels of efficiency by improving processes and leveraging automation all while the firm expands its global presence.

"We are excited to welcome Dan to West Monroe's executive leadership team. Dan brings a wealth of outside experience to the firm from various industries that represent our client base, along with hands-on experience at other professional services firms," said Kevin McCarty, chairman and CEO of West Monroe. "Dan's track record for success during periods of growth and change, along with his aptitude for building relationships, is the right kind of financial leadership for West Monroe at this time."

This is one of several senior leadership moves the firm is making to reflect evolving market conditions and client needs. Last month, West Monroe appointed Gil Mermelstein to the role of president; he was previously chief operating officer.

Prior to JSI, Freiman was the CFO of publicly held NII Holdings, Inc. (formerly Nextel International), a $620 million wireless communications provider operating in in Latin America. Over nearly 20 years with the organization, he held various roles with direct responsibility for almost every aspect of financial management, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and reporting, treasury, capital structure and liquidity, taxation, investor relations and corporate development. During his tenure as CFO, he raised $115 million in a convertible note offering and renegotiated $450 million of loans to improve terms, while serving as a board member on several subsidiary boards.

"West Monroe has a good pulse on the market, and its executive team has shown a willingness to evolve the firm's operations and investments to stay competitive," Freiman said. "One of the things that caught my attention is the firm's distinct reputation for helping clients create value from technology. As a finance leader, I have an appreciation for leveraging technology and look forward to growing the firm via that point of differentiation."

Freiman follows Zach Jones, who spent 13 years at West Monroe, including the last six of them as CFO, and played a pivotal role in the CFO search committee.

Freiman is a graduate of the University of Maryland, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA with a concentration in finance. In 2010, Treasury and Risk Magazine recognized him as one of the 40 top business leaders under the age of 40. He currently resides in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and will be based in West Monroe's Washington D.C. office.

