West Monroe Hires Deron Grzetich as Cybersecurity Lead, Continuing to Invest and Lead in Organizational Cyber Resilience Capabilities

Grzetich brings experienced oversight for firm's multidisciplinary cybersecurity offerings, strengthens focus on building resilient digital operations

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, one of the fastest-growing digital services firms, has hired Deron Grzetich as its new cybersecurity lead. Joining the company as senior partner, Grzetich will oversee a multidisciplinary suite of capabilities that help clients build resilient and secure digital business operations.

"We are fortunate to gain Deron's experience and insight. This is a rapidly evolving landscape, and our clients benefit from his strategic and forward-thinking leadership," said Cory Chaplin, managing partner and technology practice leader. "As companies adopt new technologies and digitize more of their business, attackers are finding new ways to strike where it hurts the most—operations. A key part of becoming digital is developing resiliency to withstand attacks. That's why we approach cybersecurity differently—by helping clients break down siloes across their organization to approach cybersecurity holistically."

Grzetich has more than two decades of cyber and IT security experience across most major industries, including energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing. He joins West Monroe following 13 years in KPMG's Cyber Services practice, most recently as a managing director. He earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Illinois Chicago and a master's degree in computer, information, and network security from DePaul University. He remains part of the adjunct faculty of DePaul's School of Computing and Digital Media, teaching graduate-level information security courses.

"This is a particularly exciting opportunity and time at West Monroe, helping clients establish all essential elements of a digital business—sound cyber practices being among them," Grzetich said. "But this is also a very serious responsibility. Attackers are evolving their tools, tactics, and procedures every day, and it takes a multidisciplinary perspective to stay ahead of them—and that is where our cyber team will be focused."

Cybersecurity is a top area for business investment in 2023—that's why West Monroe is investing in top leadership and talent to help organizations build their own cyber resilience. West Monroe employs an industry-first approach to cyber challenges, pairing relevant sector expertise—energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, private equity, software and high-tech, and retail—with technology and operational specialists in areas such as change management, process optimization, and mergers and acquisitions.

As part of its work across industries, West Monroe produces more than 600 security and compliance strategic roadmaps annually.

The firm's specialized capabilities leverage these multidisciplinary perspectives to support all phases of establishing resilient cyber practices. Among its flagship offerings are the Cybersecurity Advisory for Private Equity (CAPE) program that assesses the state of cybersecurity across a portfolio of companies and OT cybersecurity advisory services for utilities and manufacturing, healthcare and financial services through TechRisk360.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a digital services firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend management consulting, digital design, and product engineering to move companies from traditional ways of working to digital operating models—and create experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Connected by the 13 founding values that drive our culture, our 2,200 employees work collaboratively across the firm with the belief that our clients' success is our success. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

Media Inquiries

Christina Galoozis

Senior Manager, External Communications

[email protected]

847-302-1762

Shira Cohen

Senior PR Specialist

[email protected]

443-841-6879

SOURCE West Monroe Partners