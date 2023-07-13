West Monroe Hires Tanya Moore as Partner and Chief People Officer

Moore, formerly with M.C. Dean and IBM, will help accelerate the firm's transition to a global workforce

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a leading digital services firm, today announced that Tanya Moore has joined the firm as chief people officer. Moore has more than 25 years of experience working with consultants, engineers, developers, and creatives, most recently serving as Chief People Officer for M.C. Dean, where she successfully attracted and engaged world-class technical and business talent.

Moore will be responsible for driving the strategy to energize the firm's workforce to ensure a fulfilled and inclusive culture. She will lead initiatives to develop the firm's next generation of global leaders in digital services while fostering an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion, where employees can harness their full potential. As West Monroe streamlines to serve clients efficiently and effectively, Moore will closely partner with the Executive Leadership Team, the People Team, and our people to co-create the future, ensuring West Monroe's people strategy strongly supports the firm's overall strategic goals while providing a differentiated, human-centered employee experience.

"We are excited to welcome Tanya Moore to our executive leadership team. Tanya brings a wealth of experience in modern people practices working with consultants, engineers, developers, creatives, and many others — aligning perfectly with our mission to build the next generation of leaders," said Kevin McCarty, Chairman and CEO, West Monroe. "Tanya's optimistic and affiliative nature will be a great addition to the firm as we continue implementing inclusive and transformative people strategies that support our expansion as a leading digital services provider."

During her tenure at M.C. Dean, Moore modernized the entire people lifecycle to include talent acquisition, onboarding, career pathing, performance management, and leadership development. Prior, Tanya spent more than two decades with IBM holding key leadership positions, most recently as partner in their Talent & Transformation organization. During her time at IBM, she played an instrumental role in building and executing a skills strategy to lead the company's transformation into a hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence industry leader. This includes developing several award-winning programs that leveraged AI to personalize the employee skill, learning, and compensation experience—setting industry standards.

"I am thrilled to join West Monroe as Chief People Officer and be part of an organization that shares my belief in the power of empowering employees. I strongly believe that when employees feel invested in and supported, they will go above and beyond," Moore said. "Talent will play a pivotal role in West Monroe's continued success, and I am excited to work alongside our people to create a differentiated employee experience that drives fulfillment and growth for each and every employee."

Moore is active in the HR industry and community through the Conference Board's Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) Council, the William & Mary Consulting Board of Directors, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Workforce Committee, and as a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council. She is a sought-after speaker on topics including workforce skills transformation, the evolving role of HR in the digital age, and leveraging AI for HR and people transformation. Moore is also a founding member of Hacking HR's Expert Council, a community for senior HR leaders to have open conversations about their challenges and generate ideas and innovations. She earned her MBA from William & Mary.

West Monroe is a digital services firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend management consulting, digital design, and product engineering to move companies from traditional ways of working to digital operating models—and create experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Connected by the 13 founding values that drive our culture, our 1,800 employees work collaboratively across the firm with the belief that our clients' success is our success. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

