West Monroe Named Among Notable Digital Transformation Services Vendors by Independent Research Firm

Firm's expertise in digital transformation services garners industry recognition

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a leading digital services firm, has been named in Forrester's recent report titled, "The Digital Transformation Services Landscape, Q3 2023." The report, which includes an overview of 38 notable digital transformation services providers, lists West Monroe among the recognized vendors in digital transformation consultancy in the healthcare, high-tech & software, and utilities industries.

This report recognizes a list of providers, serving as a valuable resource for executives and transformation leaders to better understand different digital transformation service providers. Executives use the list to explore different service providers and potentially select a provider aligned with their specific needs and market focus. To build the list, Forrester researched digital transformation providers to compile a list of 38 vendors.

"We are proud to be recognized among notable vendors in digital transformation services by Forrester, a leading research firm said Matt (MJ) Johnson, a senior partner in West Monroe's Product, Experience & Engineering Lab who leads the firm's digital go-to-market platform. "West Monroe is a different type of digital transformation provider because we believe digital is not just a project, team, or technology— it is a mindset and way of working. The bottom line is we help companies move closer to their customers' needs and become agile enough to respond to those needs as they evolve so they can win for years to come."

Over the past three years, West Monroe has made significant investments in digital product solutions in response to unprecedented market demand, including the acquisitions of Verys and Carbon Five in 2021, as well as the acquisition of GoKart Labs in 2019. When combined with several existing practice groups, these acquisitions formed West Monroe's Product, Experience & Engineering Lab to deliver comprehensive product solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients. West Monroe believes these pivotal investments, when integrated with strategy and technology consulting, have positioned the firm to excel in the crowded digital transformation space and match the unique needs of the industry, ultimately receiving a spot on Forrester's list.

To complete their review, Forrester requested information from providers. As a leader in West Monroe's Product, Experience & Engineering Lab, Johnson served as a spokesperson representing West Monroe's end to end digital transformation capabilities and differentiators to Forrester.

Unlike other digital transformation providers, West Monroe's strategy brings consulting and product together under one roof to make digital transformation an end-to-end service offering. West Monroe's unique approach to consulting is rooted in industry-led, multidisciplinary teams that are fluent in digital. This includes industry experts who intimately understand the challenges and opportunities unique to a sector, functional experts who go deep in their craft, and technologists who are just as involved in the strategy as they are in execution.

To read the full report and learn more about why we were named among notable digital transformation services vendors, visit here.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a digital services firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend management consulting, digital design, and product engineering to move companies from traditional ways of working to digital operating models—and create experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Connected by the 13 founding values that drive our culture, our 2,000 employees work collaboratively across the firm with the belief that our clients' success is our success. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

Media Inquiries

Christina Galoozis

Senior Manager, External Communications

[email protected]

847-302-1762

Shira Cohen

Senior PR Specialist

[email protected]

443-841-6879

SOURCE West Monroe Partners