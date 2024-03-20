West Monroe named to Top Workplaces USA 2024 List

USA Today awarded West Monroe's culture and workplace based on anonymous employee surveys

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a business and technology consulting firm, announced today it has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by USA Today, ranking No. 40 out of 182 in the large company category. Over 4,280 companies were surveyed and only 1,530 earned a spot on the list. USA Today awarded West Monroe's workplace culture based on companywide employee engagement surveys.

"Inclusion on USA Today's Top Workplaces for 2024 list is a proud milestone for West Monroe," said Tanya Moore, West Monroe's Chief People Officer. "What makes this recognition truly powerful is that it stems directly from what our own people have said about us. Their feedback speaks volumes and underscores our relentless commitment to fostering a human-centered culture while building the next generation of leaders. Being recognized as a top workplace is not only crucial for our own people and teams, but also a catalyst for delivering game-changing solutions to our clients and positively influencing the communities where we live and work."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Nationally, West Monroe has received numerous national and regional accolades for its workplace and people practices, including being named one of the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by Fortune, one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune, one of the Best Workplaces for Parents by Fortune, a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine, a Best Management Consulting Firm by Forbes, a Best Place to Work by Built In, and more. The firm's award-winning culture is built on the belief that investing in people and building the next generation of leaders is key to success.

A complete list of companies selected can be found here.

West Monroe is a digital services firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend management consulting, digital design, and product engineering to move companies from traditional ways of working to digital operating models—and create experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Connected by the five values that drive our culture, our 2,000 employees work collaboratively across the firm with the belief that our clients' success is our success. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

