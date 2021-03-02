West Monroe Promotes 7 New Managing Directors

CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a national business and technology consulting firm, today announced the appointment of seven new directors. In addition, seven current directors will assume new leadership roles as the firm flexes its management structure to address evolving market needs and prepare for significant planned growth.

"Continuous expansion of our leadership structure and team is essential if we are to achieve our ambitious plan to more than double revenue by 2025. But this isn't just about growth. It is also central to our mission to build the next generation of leaders," said Doug Armstrong, West Monroe's chief operating officer. "The combination of sustained growth and evolution of our firmwide structure creates opportunities for new leaders to emerge. We are extremely proud of this group's contributions and congratulate them for reaching this well-deserved recognition."

West Monroe appointed the following new managing directors:

Saurabh Bansal works with energy companies and utilities to improve competitiveness and increase customer and shareholder value. He has 20 years of industry and consulting experience in operations, supply chain, business strategy, lean practices, and business transformation. He joined West Monroe in 2015.

Jason Cutler is a recognized Salesforce expert with a diverse background in finance, strategy, and operations. He has led multiple $1 million-plus transformation initiatives for financial services, manufacturing, healthcare/life sciences, and software clients. He joined the firm in 2015 through an acquisition.

Sam Dawes works with leading consumer and industrial products companies to deliver transformative digital and workforce solutions. Known for his intrapreneurship, he has also been instrumental in launching and growing West Monroe's Minneapolis office, the national C&IP practice, and numerous other strategic initiatives. He joined the firm directly from college in 2011.

Michael Guckian partners with financial services organizations to challenge the status quo and deliver innovations that increase differentiation, enhance performance, and improve the bottom line. He has extensive experience implementing new technology solutions – loan origination systems, card conversions, call center buildouts, and mobile banking platforms. He joined the firm in 2014.

Andy Johnson guides private equity firms through all stages of the investment lifecycle. His relentless focus on value creation for portfolio companies has produced tangible wins for clients across industries and earned him a 2019 M&A Advisor's Emerging Leaders award. He joined the firm in 2014.

Chris Stafford is a leader in West Monroe's longstanding Mergers & Acquisitions practice, focusing on software companies. He helps software-as-a-service (SaaS) and tech-enabled services companies navigate complex situations. A trusted advisor to private equity firms and management teams, he has led more than 300 transactions. He joined West Monroe directly from college in 2008.

Sam Uyeno is a leading adviser to energy and utility companies on the West Cost. He has a unique blend of engineering, military operations, and business experience that enables him to examine complex issues from various perspectives. Always an innovator, he has developed tools that allow utilities and customers to assess the economic value of distributed energy resources. He joined the firm in 2015.

All promotions were effective March 1, 2021.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a national consulting firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver real, measurable results. Technology is who we are, it is not something we bolted on overnight, and we believe it is one of the greatest enablers of business value. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend industry expertise with deep operational and technology capabilities to create quantifiable, financial value for our clients. Our 1,500 employees based in eight offices across the United States also own 100% of our business, so when you partner with us you know we are committed—because your success is our success. Our undeniably different approach breeds undeniable results. Visit westmonroe.com to learn more.

