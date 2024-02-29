West Monroe Promotes 7 New Managing Directors

Group reflects firm's mission to build the next generation of leaders for clients and the community

CHICAGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a business and technology consulting firm, today announced the promotion of seven individuals to managing director.

"In every sense, today's announcement reflects our mission to build the next generation of leaders. I am incredibly proud of these exceptional individuals who are shaping the future of their clients' organizations as well as our own," said Kevin McCarty, Chairman & CEO. "Each leader in this group has made impactful contributions to West Monroe's clients, communities, and people, and I congratulate them for reaching this well-deserved milestone in their careers."

West Monroe promoted the following leaders to managing director:

Nate Buniva , as part of the operations excellence practice, helps clients navigate global strategic sourcing, contract negotiation, supplier and supply chain management, cost optimization, and contingent labor challenges. He's sourced more than $2.75 billion in various deals for Fortune 100 clients and saved more than $500 million through sourcing, streamlining suppliers, negotiating contracts, and early exits from transition services agreements. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and joined West Monroe in 2020 through the acquisition of Pace Harmon.

All promotions are effective March 1, 2024.

