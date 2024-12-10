West Monroe Releases 2025 Industry Outlooks: Highlight AI, Resilience, and Workforce Transformation as Universal Priorities

Firm's experts weigh in on future of financial services, manufacturing, private equity, energy & utilities, healthcare, high-tech & software, and insurance

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today announced the publication of its annual Industry Outlooks , a series of reports on the trends shaping seven major industries heading into the new year. The 2025 Industry Outlooks provide a forward-looking guide to the trends, challenges, and action items that help business leaders prepare for the year ahead.

The year 2025 is expected to be a game-changer. With a new presidential administration, a global economic transition, and rapid technological advancements that change the way people work, businesses face a period of profound change. West Monroe's Industry Outlooks provide tailored guidance for leaders navigating these dynamics.

"It's an exciting time for the industries we serve, as 2025 is shaping up to be a year of both transformation and opportunity," said Will Hinde, industry practices leader at West Monroe. "From navigating regulatory changes and harnessing AI to addressing workforce challenges and sustainability goals, leaders face a critical moment to adapt and innovate. Our deep industry expertise remains a key differentiator, enabling us to anticipate, advise, and guide clients with the insights and strategies needed to navigate these changes with clarity, confidence, and purpose."

Key themes for 2025:

Energy & Utilities : The sector is grappling with surging demand, aging infrastructure, and an uneven path to sustainability. One thing to watch: how AI reshapes grid reliability.

: The sector is grappling with surging demand, aging infrastructure, and an uneven path to sustainability. One thing to watch: how AI reshapes grid reliability. Financial Services : As technology reshapes banking, the race to blend personalization, innovation, and compliance will define the industry's leaders—and its laggards.

: As technology reshapes banking, the race to blend personalization, innovation, and compliance will define the industry's leaders—and its laggards. Healthcare : The sector is focused on balancing cost, equity, and technology—while one thing to watch is how AI transforms patient care and operational efficiency.

: The sector is focused on balancing cost, equity, and technology—while one thing to watch is how AI transforms patient care and operational efficiency. High-Tech & Software : Companies will focus on balancing AI-driven innovation with strategic efficiency, with a key trend to watch being how they actively transform data into a competitive advantage.

: Companies will focus on balancing AI-driven innovation with strategic efficiency, with a key trend to watch being how they actively transform data into a competitive advantage. Insurance : Insurers are tackling rising risks and costs from extreme weather, modernizing operations with advanced technology, and seize opportunities in M&A—all while balancing innovation and delivering personalized experiences.

: Insurers are tackling rising risks and costs from extreme weather, modernizing operations with advanced technology, and seize opportunities in M&A—all while balancing innovation and delivering personalized experiences. Manufacturing : Manufacturers in 2025 are balancing resilience, innovation, and sustainability, but one thing to watch is how new tariffs could reshape global supply chains.

: Manufacturers in 2025 are balancing resilience, innovation, and sustainability, but one thing to watch is how new tariffs could reshape global supply chains. Private Equity : PE firms are focused on leveraging AI for smarter decision-making and navigating a shifting regulatory landscape, with private credit emerging as a key growth driver under increased government scrutiny.

West Monroe's 2025 Industry Outlooks highlight the firm's commitment to helping organizations stay ahead of industry trends and prioritize business plans accordingly with a practical, step-by-step approach.

