West Monroe Releases Annual Report on Technology Trends to Watch

Report highlights five transformative technology trends set to reshape the business landscape

CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, released its annual Tech Trends to Watch, identifying the five advanced technology trends expected to reshape the business landscape in 2024 and beyond. The report emphasizes the crucial role of technology in boosting efficiency and fostering growth, encouraging industries to advance technology forward while keeping a human-centered approach.

Key trends highlighted in the report:

The new productivity paradigm: AI is changing how we work by boosting human capabilities and enabling companies to innovate, create value, and reconsider how they define productivity. The resurgence of cloud and infrastructure: The increasing computational and storage demands of advanced AI systems are driving a renewed focus on cloud and infrastructure technologies, while balancing them with environmental impact. Synthetic data's real potential: Generated by systems using the statistical properties of real data, synthetic data is emerging as a powerful tool for training AI models and employees so companies can enable secure, collaborative innovation while preserving trust and compliance. Techno-optimism vs. the techlash: Balancing innovation with responsible use of technology is crucial to building trust among stakeholders and avoiding the disillusionment that can come with it. Humanity's role in the digital age: The human element remains vital in a world of new tech. Adopting tech at a tolerable speed and with a holistic approach are crucial to making technology enhance the human experience.

"Business leaders are tasked with not only applying new technologies to their business' operations today, but also anticipating how their needs will evolve in the future. This is why it is crucial to understand what is on the horizon, make strategic decisions, and be willing to adjust those decisions as you learn in order to thrive," said Casey Foss, Chief Commercial Officer at West Monroe. "At West Monroe, we identify what companies need to be both tech-forward and human-centered."

As a leader in technology consulting, West Monroe helps organizations capitalize on these trends and apply them in their industries, emphasizing the importance of embracing technology while keeping human values at the forefront.

"In this new era, where advanced technologies are becoming integral to business operations, the challenge isn't just about adopting new tech—it's about doing so strategically," said Cory Chaplin, Managing Partner, Technology & Experience. "The true innovators are those who look beyond the immediate gains, decipher how to create value across multiple dimensions, and improve key performance indicators."

The report is based on extensive market research by West Monroe's Market Intelligence team, which analyzed numerous data sets, news articles, analyst reports, and facilitated dozens of interviews with the firm's top technology consultants.

For actionable insights and strategies to navigate these trends, download the full report at https://www.westmonroe.com/perspectives/report/tech-trends.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm that partners with clients to accelerate value through technology. We stand out by not just working for, but with our clients—engaging in the journey of co-creation and aligning our goals with theirs. Our expertise spans industry, strategy, people, process, and technology, ensuring rapid and impactful outcomes. Our employee ownership structure and mindset drive this mutual success. We are consistently celebrated as a top workplace by Fortune and USA Today, and as a leading consultancy by Forbes and Forrester. Learn how we can help accelerate your business at WestMonroe.com.

Media Inquiries

Christina Galoozis

Director, Communications & Public Relations

[email protected]

847-302-1762

Shira Cohen

Manager, Public Relations

[email protected]

443-841-6879

SOURCE West Monroe Partners