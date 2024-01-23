New Premier Sports and Recreation Complex Officially Opens Doors

WEST MONROE, La., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 19, the long-awaited West Monroe Sports & Events Center hosted a grand opening event to mark its first official day in operation, drawing more than 200 excited local attendees. The new sports complex features a plethora of amenities designed to promote physical and mental well-being for residents, as well as attract quality youth sporting events and regional tournaments to West Monroe.

West Monroe Sports & Events Center Celebrates Successful Grand Opening Event

The monumental occasion kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside Origin Bank, the facility's tittle sponsor. Upon arrival, guests heard remarks from notable guests, such as West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell, project partners Discover Monroe-West Monroe and the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and management firm Sports Facilities Companies Executive Vice President Mike Kelly. Following the ribbon cutting, visitors were invited to tour the decorated state-of-the-art venue for the very first time. To wrap up what promised to be an exciting day, a public open house was held in the evening from 6-8 pm. The highly anticipated community event was free for all ages.

"We are thrilled to finally open the doors of the West Monroe Sports & Events Facility and share this incredible building with the community," said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. "This state-of-the-art venue will attract top-quality sporting events and tournaments to our city, boosting our local economy."

As northeastern Louisiana's newest destination for large indoor sports tournaments and events, the facility features eight full-size maple wood basketball courts convertible to 16 volleyball or 24 pickleball courts, premier amenities like an open-air mezzanine, multipurpose rooms, meeting spaces, and concessions. The venue is set apart by a soon-to-be constructed adjoining hotel connected by a covered corridor for a "stay and play" experience. Its proximity to Interstate 20, complemented by southern charm and hospitality, positions West Monroe Sports & Events to become a part of America's next level of sports and events centers.

"Our incredible team has worked so hard to make sure our venue is a safe, accessible place for the people of West Monroe to engage in healthy activities and enjoy quality time at special events," said General Manager Jamie Johnson. "We are thrilled that the grand opening is finally here, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for years to come."

For more information about West Monroe Sports & Events, visit WestMonroeSports.com.

About West Monroe Sports & Events

West Monroe Sports &Events, located in West Monroe, LA, is northeastern Louisiana's destination for large indoor sports tournaments and events. With eight maple wood courts that convert to sixteen volleyball courts, premier amenities, southern hospitality, and proximity to Interstate 20, West Monroe Sports &Events is part of America's next level of sports and events centers. To book the venue or learn more, visit westmonroesports.com.

Sports Facilities Companies is the national leader in managing and operating youth and amateur sports venues, like West Monroe Sports & Events. The SFC team is assisting the City of West Monroe operationally and has begun the hiring process for the venue. For more information, please contact the City of West Monroe at cityofwestmonroe.com or visit westmonroesports.com.

Press Contact:

Courtney Hornsby

(318) 396-2600

SOURCE West Monroe Sports & Events