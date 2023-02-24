Louisiana's Newest Sports Facility Starts Building its Winning Team

WEST MONROE, La., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a national talent search, the City of West Monroe and Sports Facilities Companies announce their selection of Jamie Johnson for General Manager of their new sports complex, West Monroe Sports & Events. The West Monroe native brings his athletics-focused professional experience, years of public and private sector management, and a life-long passion for sports to the facility. Johnson is the co-owner of D-BAT Monroe, a baseball and softball equipment company and training facility franchise. He also spent over five years playing professional ball for the Detroit Tigers.

West Monroe Sports & Events Hires Jamie Johnson as General Manager

"Until now, we haven't had a local venue large enough for major sports and events. I am blessed to have the opportunity to make an impact through sports in my hometown," shares Johnson. "I have big first-year aspirations that include stacking our calendar with a wide range of exciting events and sports tournaments. Our goal is for people nationwide to recognize and get excited about playing at West Monroe Sports & Events and visiting our city."

The 112,000-square-foot indoor sports venue is slated to open in Fall 2023 and will become a regional hub for multi-purpose sports tourism and local programming. The facility is comprised of eight full-size basketball courts that can convert to 16 volleyball courts or 24 pickleball courts, meeting and event spaces, an open-air spectator mezzanine, and onsite concessions.

"We are thrilled to have Jamie on board," says Mayor Staci Mitchell. "His leadership experience, customer service expertise, and local knowledge make him a great choice for our facility. He is backed by our national management firm, and we are confident that he will be a big asset in executing the vision of the city and providing guests with an incredible experience."

"We are working very closely with the Monroe West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau to line up a variety of exciting volleyball and basketball tournaments, gymnastic competitions, and pickleball events, to name a few. These bookings will catalyze an influx in tourism revenue for local businesses, restaurants, and hotels," added SFC Account Executive Jessica Kuhl. "In addition to driving economic impact, this facility will bring multi-faceted benefits and create new opportunities for the City of West Monroe."

Progress on the construction of West Monroe Sports & Events continues to progress, with the walls and roof of the facility nearly completed. Currently, the focus has shifted to installing necessary infrastructure such as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. The complex will feature an adjoining hotel connected by a covered corridor for a 'stay and play' experience that sets it apart. The venue will boost tourism for West Monroe by hosting large, notable sports tournaments that attract teams and spectators from across the Southeast.

For more information about West Monroe Sports & Events or to inquire about other career opportunities with the facility, visit WestMonroeSports.com.

About West Monroe Sports & Events

West Monroe Sports &Events, located in West Monroe, LA, is northeastern Louisiana's destination for large indoor sports tournaments and events. With eight maple wood courts that convert to sixteen volleyball courts, premier amenities, southern hospitality, and proximity to Interstate 20, West Monroe Sports &Events is part of America's next level of sports and events centers. To book the venue or learn more, visit westmonroesports.com.

Sports Facilities Companies is the national leader in managing and operating youth and amateur sports venues, like West Monroe Sports & Events. The SFC team is assisting the City of West Monroe operationally and has begun the hiring process for the venue. For more information, please contact the City of West Monroe at cityofwestmonroe.com or visit westmonroesports.com.

