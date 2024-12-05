West Monroe unveils rebrand, reinforces market position as next-generation consulting firm

New identity positions firm as the top consulting partner for companies ready to achieve results and leave outdated approaches behind

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, today announced the launch of its rebrand, signifying a bold new phase in the firm's 22-year journey. The rebrand reflects West Monroe's position in the professional services industry as the next-generation consulting firm— delivering fast, measurable value through a no-nonsense, hands-on approach that leaves outdated consulting approaches in the past.

West Monroe's rebrand is a direct response to the evolving needs of consulting buyers and the broader economy, reinforcing the firm's three core strengths and differentiators as identified by West Monroe's clients and employees:

Collaborating side-by-side with clients to break down organizational siloes and co-create solutions that create lasting impact. Focusing on value from the start, delivering results early, often, and iteratively to achieve maximum impact. Uniquely combining business and technology expertise with a practical, results-driven approach to accelerate business value.

"We've entered West Monroe 3.0, a pivotal moment that positions us to lead where the market is heading," said Kevin McCarty, CEO and co-founder. "Executives need consultants who are not only fluent in business and tech, but also can execute the plans they design. That's who we've always been, and that's who we'll continue to be. Our new brand amplifies our no-BS approach, partnering with clients to implement solutions that deliver value. We are excited to be doubling down on what makes us unique."

West Monroe's refreshed brand reflects a critical moment in the consulting market, as buyers increasingly seek innovative approaches to cost management, applied technology, and tackling unprecedented workforce changes. As companies face mounting challenges, they seek consulting partners that can help them act within the cost and timing pressures of a dynamic economy. According to Source Global Research, 62% of consulting buyers expect to use more external support in 2025 while 32% expect those firms to deliver more concrete results for their organizations. This fierce concentration on ROI is what West Monroe's clients say it does best. The firm is rated 12 percentage points higher than the industry average for driving more value than fees paid. Additionally, 97% of West Monroe clients consider the firm a strategic advisor and the firm boasted a Net Promoter Score® of 80 in 2024.

In direct response to evolving client needs, West Monroe refined its corporate strategy designed to help companies in key industries accelerate value through technology. This rebrand aligns the firm's external identity to its strategic direction.

To build the new brand, West Monroe engaged hundreds of employees and clients and conducted an extensive competitive review. Key findings confirmed what buyers of consulting services increasingly value: partners who can deliver tangible results, break away from cookie-cutter solutions, and provide the expertise and collaboration needed to navigate complexity.

"This rebrand reflects the voices of our clients and our people," said Casey Foss, Chief Commercial Officer who oversees marketing. "We heard loud and clear that companies want consulting firms that prioritize outcomes over promises, and real work over flashy buzzwords. Our new brand is designed to authentically reflect the partnership between our clients and employees, ensuring everyone sees themselves in the brand. As a professional services firm, above all else, our brand needs to amplify what unites us as a firm—our shared expertise, passion, and commitment—while noting our collective differentiators in the market. ."

Examples of client results include:

Partnering closely with a leading food and beverage company , we identified AI-driven solutions that are projected to generate $100 million in value within three years by enhancing productivity and driving revenue growth.

, we identified AI-driven solutions that are projected to within three years by enhancing productivity and driving revenue growth. We worked side by side with an investor-owned utility to design an IT workforce optimization blueprint, expected to save $65 million over three years by reducing reliance on external labor and improving operational efficiency.

to design an IT workforce optimization blueprint, expected to over three years by reducing reliance on external labor and improving operational efficiency. We worked with a major financial services company to streamline pricing processes with Salesforce CPQ, reducing approval times to less than a day on 90% of requests.

West Monroe's refreshed identity includes a modernized logo, updated visual elements, refreshed messaging, and marketing campaigns, all created in partnership with Monigle, the firm's branding agency of record hired for the project. These updates bring clarity and focus to how West Monroe presents itself in the market while maintaining its core values. The rebrand also includes an all-new website on a new content management platform, Contentstack, developed in partnership between West Monroe's digital agency XCentium and marketing team.

For more on West Monroe's rebrand and its vision for the future, visit the new website www.westmonroe.com.

