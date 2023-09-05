West Monroe's Podcast, "This is Digital," Returns for an Exciting Season 3, Unveils Lineup of Guests

Award-winning podcast boasts guests from e.l.f. Beauty, Thoma Bravo, and Databricks, among others

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a leading digital services firm, today announced the season 3 launch of its This is Digital podcast. The podcast, hosted by West Monroe Partner and Chief Marketing Officer, Rissa Reddan, guides business leaders through the complexities of digital transformation by showing what digital looks like "in real life" through conversations with digital innovators across industries.

This is Digital was also recently recognized as a finalist for the prestigious PRSA Chicago Skyline Awards, Chicago's premier public relations and communications awards competition. Winners will be unveiled at an upcoming awards ceremony on September 13, 2023.

Season 3 of the award-winning This is Digital podcast kicked off on September 5, 2023. Guests this season include:

  • Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer at e.l.f. Beauty on 'Chief Digital Officer's Role in Disruption and Culture'
  • Tyson Jominy, VP of Data & Analytics at J.D. Power on 'Lessons from the EV Revolution'
  • Nick Mehta, VP, CEO of Gainsight on 'Customer Success in the Digital Age'
  • Scott Crabill, Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo on 'Driving Profitable Growth in Enterprise Software'
  • Chris D'Agostino, Chief Field Technology Officer at Databricks on 'Building a Data-Driven Culture through Enablement'

"As we step into the third season of This is Digital, I am excited to continue unraveling the mysteries of digital transformation and its impact on businesses," said Reddan. "Looking back at the successes of our previous seasons, I'm incredibly proud of the meaningful and intimate conversations we've ignited and the impact we've made. This season's lineup is outstanding, featuring guests who are at the forefront of digital transformation in their fields. Drawing on West Monroe's expertise as a trusted digital transformation advisor, we're continuing to deliver thought-provoking insights that will empower organizations on their digital journeys."

Through interviews with executives, innovators, and in-house experts, This is Digital brings listeners tangible examples of how they can transform their organizations. Since its debut in October 2022, This is Digital has gained significant momentum demonstrating West Monroe's unique perspective on what it means to be digital in today's business environment. Now on its 25th episode, the series continues to bring thousands of listeners actionable insights and behind the scenes stories to apply to become digital organizations.

The podcast's previous seasons have featured a diverse array of notable guests, including Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell; Betsy Ziegler CEO of Chicago's innovation accelerator 1871; Rob Wescott, renowned Clinton Administration economist; Doug Laney, West Monroe Innovation Fellow and Author of Infonomics; Arlan Hamilton, Founder of Backstage Capital; and many more.

This is Digital is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a digital services firm that was born in technology but built for business—partnering with companies in transformative industries to deliver quantifiable financial value. We believe that digital is a mindset—not a project, a team, or a destination—and it's something companies become, not something they do. That's why we work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams that blend management consulting, digital design, and product engineering to move companies from traditional ways of working to digital operating models—and create experiences that transcend the digital and physical worlds. Connected by the 13 founding values that drive our culture, our 2,000 employees work collaboratively across the firm with the belief that our clients' success is our success. Visit WestMonroe.com to learn more.

Media Inquiries

Christina Galoozis
Senior Manager, External Communications
[email protected]
847-302-1762 

Shira Cohen
Senior PR Specialist
[email protected]
443-841-6879

SOURCE West Monroe Partners

