West Mountain, Devin Singletary Announce First-Ever Tuber Bowl For 2022

"I'm thrilled to be part of the kickoff for the inaugural Tuber Bowl," said Devin Singletary. "The Tuber Bowl is going to bring out the fastest-of-the-fast tubers – so the competition will be fierce. This event is all about having fun outdoors and even better, it will also support local and regional charities."

West Mountain will host the Tuber Bowl in their 10-lane lighted tubing park. The Tuber Bowl is expected to attract tubers, both competitive and novice, from all over and any age to compete.

Public timed trials to be held on Jan. 22, 23, 29 and 30 on designated lanes. Registered tubers will have their best of two-timed trials entered into the official timed-trials dashboard. The top twenty times will advance to the playoffs. The top eight times from the playoffs will then advance to the finals. To add to the excitement of the finals, three additional special guests (to be announced at a later date) will join the top eight to compete for a chance to advance to the Championship Finals. The top two times from the top eight will compete for the title of West Mountain Tuber Bowl Champion 2022 – but there can only be one Tuber Bowl Champion.

The crowned champion will have their name etched into the Tuber Bowl trophy (to be encased for display at West Mountain. The champion will also be automatically invited back to compete in the 2023 playoffs.

"This event will be great for travel and tourism in the area," said Sara Montgomery, general manager of West Mountain Ski Area. "It's totally unique and we intend to make it a super-fun, one-of-a-kind event experience. Our hope is that it will gain in momentum and scale each year."

To kick off the Tuber Bowl weekend, West Mountain will host a Friday night Beer, Wings and Pasta dinner on Friday, Feb. 4 to get the athletes ready for gameday action. On Tuber Bowl Saturday, West Mountain will have bleachers for fans, live music, and additional fan-fest experiences to be announced. Press will have access to interview the finalists prior the Championship slide. As the host mountain, West Mountain will offer special experiences and promotions for the public throughout January 2022.

For more information about the Tuber Bowl, athlete registration, tickets, sponsorship opportunities, vendor information, media partnerships or exclusive media rights, please visit tuberbowl.com.



Media Contact: West Mountain [email protected] 518.636.3699 Media Contact: Joe Bonilla Communications [email protected] 518.813.4905

SOURCE West Mountain