West Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Diversity

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced today that it is recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This survey included interviews with over 220,000 individuals and analysis of more than 1.5 million company reviews collected in 2022 and 2023.

West was named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Diversity. This award recognizes West’s global impact and long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"As a global organization, we know that DEI benefits the entire workforce and supports the overall success of our people, customers and business, which is inherent to our core value of One West Team." said Annette Favorite, Sr. Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at West, "We are proud of this award, which celebrates that we offer a culture in which team members across the world — with varying life, educational, cultural and family experiences — all have a voice."

West is dedicated to fostering an environment that celebrates differences and promotes collaboration, ensuring every employee feels supported and has equal opportunities to thrive. Emphasizing diversity is a key aspect of West's recruitment strategy, and today at West, 44% of its senior leaders are women and/or people of color with 53% of them being promoted to senior leadership in 2023. Additionally, West offers Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) in focus areas like multiculturalism, veterans and women's initiatives, with active chapters in regions where West operates.

West's commitment goes beyond its team members, with donations of more than $1 million each year for the last five years to over 40 charities supporting underserved communities from cradle to college, ensuring access to those most at risk and investing in the process with its community partners.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek.

Read more about West's commitment to diversity in our 2022 ESG Report here.

For the complete Newsweek list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-diversity-2024.

