WEST NILE VIRUS EXPLAINED: Research published by Touro University Nevada's Dr. Amy Stone explains why some people infected with the virus have no symptoms while others suffer life-threatening neuroinvasive disease

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the CDC reports that 69 percent of reported West Nile virus cases have been diagnosed with the more severe neuroinvasive disease, a scientific paper recently published in the peer-reviewed journal, Nature Communications, offers an explanation as to why some people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms while others suffer life-threatening neuroinvasive disease.

Titled "RIG-I-like receptors direct inflammatory macrophage polarization against West Nile virus infection," the paper is co-authored by Touro University Nevada's Dr. Amy Stone, a viral innate immunologist whose primary research lies in the cellular immune responses to infectious diseases. The paper is a result of a research study conducted by Stone and co-author, Michael Gale Jr., Ph.D. of the University of Washington.

Dr. Stone explains that genetics plays a major role in determining a person's response to West Nile virus. Based on the study, she predicts that a person who, due to genetics, has a strong response to the virus through their RIG-I like Receptors (RLR) is able to fight off the virus and will have mild or no symptoms. Conversely, the study predicts that a person who has a weak RLR response can't control the virus which can spread to the spinal cord and brain, resulting in meningitis or encephalitis. This study is an early step to understanding how the virus can be countered.

According to the CDC as of August 20, 2019, a total of 41 states and the District of Columbia have reported West Nile infections in people, birds or mosquitoes in 2019. Overall, 206 cases of West Nile virus in people have been reported to CDC. Of these, 69 percent were classified as neuroinvasive disease.

As of Aug. 22, 28 cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Clark County, Nevada. This has prompted the Southern Nevada Health District to declare an outbreak of the mosquito-borne illness. Of the 28 cases, 17 patients were diagnosed with the more serious neuroinvasive form of the sickness. The Health District reports that it has identified both West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis virus positive-mosquitoes throughout Southern Nevada with 19 percent of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile or St. Louis encephalitis virus. Last season, less than 0.1 percent tested positive for the virus.

