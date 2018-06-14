West Palm Beach Based SROA Capital Celebrates Grand Opening of West Palm Beach Self-Storage Facility

"Demand for new self-storage facilities has been fueled by a growing and increasingly mobile population, multi-family development, and a resilient U.S. economy," said SROA Capital CEO Benjamin Macfarland.

SROA Capital is a vertically-integrated self-storage operator focused on acquiring, developing and selectively redeveloping undermanaged facilities in select growth markets throughout the U.S. SROA was founded in 2013 by real estate entrepreneur Benjamin Macfarland in partnership with Sidney Kohl (co-founder of Kohl's Department Stores) and James Jenkins (co-founder of Alliant). Since inception, SROA has aggregated a 4 million rentable square feet, 33,000 unit portfolio comprised of 81 properties. The N. Congress location is the company's 11th in Florida. – with several more in its pipeline.

"We see continued growth in the industry," says Steve Tedder, Principal of Live Oak Capital Partners. "This well designed, highly visible facility is the best climate-controlled self-storage in the market and addresses the unmet needs of local residents and businesses."

About SROA Capital, LLC

SROA Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the acquisition and development of self-storage properties as well as direct equity investments with developers and operators across the country possessing a proven track record in self-storage. SROA operates under the brand Storage Rentals of America (www.sroa.com).

About MacArthur Holdings, LLC

For over half a century, MacArthur Holdings LLC has developed, owned and operated real estate in New York City. The portfolio includes multifamily, retail, office, hotel, and future development sites. It also owns office, warehouse, manufacturing and distribution facilities for clients operating in southern New Hampshire and is an investor in numerous multifamily properties in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. MacArthur often partners with local owners and developers. Our core philosophy is developing long term strategic relationships and having local management with a stake in ownership (macarthurholdings.com).

About Live Oak Capital Partners, LLC

Live Oak Capital Partners acquires and develops high quality real estate assets that will become exceptional investments for our clients, partners, and communities. Based in Atlanta, the firm focuses primarily on niche property types and off market opportunities to add significant value and generate above market returns. To date the firm has acquired and developed more than $100 million in commercial properties (www.liveoakcp.com).

