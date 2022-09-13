West Palm Beach Interior Design & Decor Update - Ballard Designs' Studio Store Location is Open

National furniture and home décor retailer Ballard Designs announces its new conceptual design studio store opens Tuesday, September 13th on the Dixie Highway, in the region's iconic "Design District."

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "How to Decorate" retailer and style-maker, Ballard Designs, chose West Palm Beach as the location of its inaugural Interior Design Studio concept store, and this week a newly renovated 2,500 sq. ft. space there becomes Ballard's seventeenth existing retail location nationwide.

Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs relates, "We're so excited to launch our first ever Design Studio in this area because our 40+ years of client buying trends and business data tell us that the people of West Palm Beach LOVE Ballard Designs."

Figure 1 Beautiful contemporary furniture and decor inside the new Ballard studio retail store, all available to create customized home spaces for Trade and Retail interior designers and homeowners. Ballard Designs opens in West Palm Beach. The retailer's first ever Design Studio concept store now calls the beautiful WPB Design District "home," serving popular home design furnishings to the Trade AND to the Public.

Milanese adds, "We've also chosen a location in West Palm Beach that is convenient for Trade professionals and home furnishings enthusiasts, alike."

The new retail studio concept store sits on The Dixie Highway in the Design District, an area booming with distinguished designers and décor stores in the city's most desired location for the home interiors industry. Ballard's store will offer eclectic furniture & home décor, as well as personal design assistance, to the area's interior designers, decorators, and consumers.

Ballard Design Studio's core concept is to offer customers a hands-on, one-on-one experience for individuality and customization of home design projects.

Guests can easily see and feel furniture designs and fabrics, lighting, and rug samples, etc. before ordering them.

The store is streamlined to help guests make their design decisions in person, then seamlessly place custom product orders for delivery.

All Studio personnel are trained as experts in Ballard products and will serve as crucial resources in helping shoppers make selections.

The Design Studio can assist buyers in furnishing or refurnishing their entire homes in Ballard's classic chic style.

Ballard's product selection is varied and extensive, giving any Palm Beach interior designer or homeowner the inspiration needed to create or complete a new space or existing one. It promises a treasure trove for new home buyers and permanent or seasonal Florida residents.

Will anything be on hand to buy and take home? Yes!

Smaller décor items for seasonal statements will always be available for shoppers wanting a quick purchase. Holiday décor is in store starting in October.

Ballard Design Store Hours

Per market norm, the Design Studio opens to the public and the trade Mon-Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor and How To Decorate advice from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating latest trends in fashion, color, and style into finely crafted and unique products. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, select leading retail brands that include QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®.

CONTACT: 5WPR, Haley McDill, (646) 862-6866, [email protected]

SOURCE Ballard Designs