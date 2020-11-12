West Penn Multi-List, Inc. Elects New Board Member

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Penn Multi-List, Inc., the definitive source for real estate information in an 18-county area in western Pennsylvania, has elected Chris Murphy, broker/owner of RE/MAX Select Realty, to its board of directors for a four-year term, effective immediately.

Chris Murphy, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Select Realty

Murphy began his career in the building business and then transitioned to real estate in 1993. After managing several Prudential offices, he became a regional manager. In 2002, Murphy invested in RE/MAX Select Realty as a partner of the brokerage. Under Murphy's leadership, his team has consistently been named the top RE/MAX brokerage in Western Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania/Delaware region. Throughout his career, Murphy has been active in the real estate industry, serving as past president of the REALTORS® Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh and former director of the National Association of REALTORS® and the Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS®.

"We're excited to have Chris join our board of directors and offer a fresh perspective to West Penn Multi-List," said Barbara Kohl, chief operating officer, West Penn Multi-List, Inc. "His extensive knowledge in all aspects of the real estate business and strong leadership skills make him a valuable resource to our organization."

Other members of West Penn Multi-List, Inc.'s board of directors include:

President Tom Hosack , president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty

, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty Vice President Greg Hammill , senior vice president of operations, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

, senior vice president of operations, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Treasurer Robert Freeman , owner and broker of record, Freeman Realty

, owner and broker of record, Freeman Realty Director George Hackett , president of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services

Two long-time members of West Penn Multi-List's board of directors, Ron Croushore, previous owner/CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, and Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, have stepped down and are now serving as director emeritus.

"I am proud to join these top industry executives as we work to enhance our profession and support West Penn Multi-List's broker subscribers and their agents," Murphy said.

About West Penn Multi-List, Inc.

West Penn Multi-List, Inc. provides multiple listing services and state-of-the-art programs to its broker subscribers and their agents. These programs are offered to stay current with advancing technology and enhance subscribing brokers and their agents' professionalism, resulting in unparalleled service. West Penn Multi-List, Inc. services an 18-county area – Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Venango, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

