West Penn Power Hires New Graduates from Power Systems Institute Training Program

GREENSBURG, Pa., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Penn Power has hired 34 new graduates of the Power Systems Institute (PSI), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) program to train the next generation of line and substation workers. The new employees include 26 line workers and eight substation electricians.

The new line employees are recent graduates of the company's PSI utility training partnership with Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood, Pa. The eight new substation electricians graduated from the PSI program at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Johnstown, Pa.

"Our PSI program develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said John Rea, regional president of West Penn Power. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new West Penn Power line employees, listed by work locations and hometowns, are:

Arnold – Tyler Allen , Sligo ; Joshua Kosecki , Vandergrift

– , ; , Boyce – Jon Delaney , North Huntington; Brian Haley , Lower Burrell

, North Huntington; , Butler – Matt Rose , Beaver; Blake Williams , Butler

, Beaver; , Butler Clarion – TJ Armstrong, Clarion

Jeanette – Mac Steel, Jr. , Jeannette

, Jefferson – Vincent Capozza , Masontown ; Nate Smirga , Arona

– , ; , Kittanning – Nick Huth , Kittanning

– , McConnellsburg – Ben Hendrickson , Neelyton

– , Pleasant Valley – Kyle Halterman , Mount Pleasant ; Joseph Manetta , Ruffs Dale

– , ; , State College – Sam Wasil , Apollo

– , St. Marys – James Nussbaum , Kersey ; Nick Schade , Irwin

– , ; , Uniontown – Derek Brangard , New Salem ; Ed Kibe , Connellsville ; Justin Randolph , Smock

– , ; , ; , Smock Transmission – Cory Kline , Mt. Pleasant ; Tyler Stouffer , Ligonier

, ; , Washington – Colton Kendra , Greenville ; Dom Pomponi, Greensburg ; Drew Tonks , Greensburg

– , ; Dom Pomponi, ; , Waynesburg – Joshua Brand , Greencastle

The new West Penn Power substation employees, listed by work locations and hometowns, are:

Arnold – Adam Polakovsky , Irwin ; Angelo Rondinelli , Karns City ; Regis Uhric , Brackinridge

– , ; , ; , Brackinridge Charleroi – Rich Rifenburg , Charleroi

– , State College – Matt Grupp , Jeannette ; David Wasil , Ligonier

– , ; , System Crew – Anthony Corso , West Lebanon

, Washington – Paul Martin , Uniontown

PSI is an award-winning, two-year educational program originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000 to help prepare the company's next generation of utility line and substation workers.

The PSI curriculum for lines employees requires two-and-a-half days each week spent at Westmoreland County Community College completing academic course work, with the remainder of the week spent at a West Penn Power training facility in Jeanette, Pa. The PSI curriculum for substation employees requires a half week spent at Pennsylvania Highlands completing academic course work, with the rest of the week spent at a FirstEnergy training facility in Johnstown, Pa. All students focus on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment. The graduates earned an associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology.

Since the program was developed in 2000, FirstEnergy has hired more than 1,900 line workers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and West Virginia.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

West Penn Power serves about 720,000 customers in 24 Pennsylvania counties. Connect with West Penn Power on Twitter @W_Penn_Power and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WestPennPower.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of the West Penn Power PSI training program graduates are available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

