"West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative and AT&T Hosts A Free Community Technology Repair Pop-Up Event on October 3-4, 2020"

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, in partnership with the NerdiTNow Foundation and Samuel Consultancy Group, are holding a Technology Repair Pop-Up Event in West Philadelphia. The team is providing free technology repair to residents, employees of small businesses working remotely, K-12 students and jobseekers looking for work but lacking access to the best technology. With properly functioning technology, students, employees, and prospective employees can work virtually and be less vulnerable to catch COVID-19 by reducing the possibility of in-person transmission of the disease.

The event will require on-site visitors to maintain social distancing, as well as allow for drop off or drive-in services to repair the most common technological problems. The available services include virus removal, screen repair for phones, tablets, or laptops, camera repair, keyboard repair, and operating system install and updates.

This event is sponsored by AT&T through its 'Believe Philly' Program. AT&T Believes is a localized effort to create positive change in Philadelphia communities.

Jabari Jones, President, West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, stated, "We are expecting to repair more than 200 devices for members of the community. In the current work and school environment, having access to working smartphones and computers is critical to achieving success. We want to thank our sponsor AT&T and our partners for their work on this effort."

Markevis Gideon, Founder, NerdiTNow Foundation, stated, "We are happy to work with the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative. We ­­­specialize in fixing consumer accident and damage issues, such as phone repair and virus removal. It is vitally important that this community have access to working technology at this critical time in history."

Date: Saturday, October 03, 2020, and Sunday, October 04, 2020

Media Attendance: 1:00pm ET

Distribution Time: 10:00am ET – 4:00pm ET

Pre-Registration for Resident Repairs : bit.ly/techrepair2020

Location: Please Touch Museum (Fairmount Park), Memorial Hall, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Media is encouraged and invited to attend for Day One, October 03, 2020 at 1:00pm ET.

Social Distancing and Masks will be enforced.

About the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative

The West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative is the largest business coalition in West Philly with participation from fourteen business associations that represent twelve commercial corridor shopping districts and over 2,000 small businesses represented. To learn more, visit http://westphillycc.org

Media Contact:

Teresa Lundy

TML Communications

O: 215-500-8749

E: [email protected]

SOURCE West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative

Related Links

http://westphillycc.org

