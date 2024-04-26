West Physics Announces Acquisition of Tricord, Inc.

ATLANTA, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Physics Consulting, LLC ("West Physics"), the leading national provider of integrated medical and health physics services, announced today that it has completed the purchase of the medical physics service division of Tricord, Inc. ("Tricord"), a full-service provider of radiation safety, health, medical, industrial, and environmental physics services based in Paducah, Kentucky.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Tricord's medical physics business. This acquisition will enable us to expand our client base and enhance our diagnostic physics testing services for customers in western Kentucky, southern Missouri, southern Illinois, and Tennessee," stated Dr. Geoffrey West, President & Chief Medical Physicist of West Physics. "We appreciate that Steve Meiners and the Tricord team have placed their trust in us to continue their legacy of service and technical expertise. Additionally, we are grateful that Steve will be staying on with us for some time, on a part-time consulting basis, to ensure a smooth transition for his medical clients before turning his focus solely to operating the industrial health physics portion of Tricord under the Tricord name."

"While I have greatly enjoyed serving our medical clients over two decades, now was the right time for me to step back and place my clients in the care of a firm with the capability to take care of them for many years to come. West Physics is the most respected provider of medical physics in the nation and is a company led by a physicist founder who is truly passionate about customer service. I am happy that my customers will have a reputable, reliable, and technically proficient medical physics partner to continue the work I have been doing for them since 2004. I am also delighted that my customers will now have access to even greater organizational resources and staff for their medical and health physics support," said Mr. Steve Meiners, President of Tricord, Inc.

The acquisition of Tricord, Inc. supports West Physics' strategy of offering top-notch, cost-effective medical and health physics services to customers nationwide and beyond. With this acquisition completed, West Physics now has a team of over 130 professionals serving more than 5,400 customer locations across all 50 U.S. states, various federal territories, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, establishing West Physics as the largest diagnostic medical physics practice in the United States.

About West Physics:

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, West Physics is a global provider of medical and health physics testing and radiation safety consulting services. Serving over 5,400 client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers, and physician offices, West Physics operates across all 50 U.S. states, federal territories, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. Specializing in assisting healthcare providers in maintaining accreditation with organizations such as The Joint Commission, the American College of Radiology, and the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, West Physics also ensures radiation regulatory compliance with state and federal agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.westphysics.com.

About Tricord, Inc.:

Tricord, Inc., established in 2004, is a respected provider of health, medical, industrial, and environmental physics services based in Paducah, Kentucky. Tricord has been serving medical industry clients in western Kentucky, southern Missouri, southern Illinois and western Tennessee; as well as government and private industrial and fuel cycle clients worldwide.

