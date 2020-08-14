West Physics Lands on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed its 2020 Inc. 5000 list and West Physics Consulting earned a spot at No. 3897 on this most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For the 8th time, West Physics appears in the Inc. 5000, with a 3-year revenue growth rate of 91 percent. The list represents the most successful private enterprises in America. West Physics joins other well-known veterans of this list, such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armor, Microsoft, and Patagonia, to name a few.

"We are very excited to have been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the 8th time and we believe that this validates our core values of strong customer service, superlative technical expertise, and innovative service offerings," stated Dr. Geoffrey West, President of West Physics. "As the healthcare industry continues to consolidate, healthcare organizations are seeking a medical physics provider that can provide a highly dependable turn-key service in a cost-effective manner across their entire healthcare network. We believe that our continued growth is a direct result of a committed team providing consistent, reliable, best-in-class medical and health physics services on a regional, national and international scale for our clients."

West Physics, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading global provider of integrated diagnostic medical and health physics testing and radiation safety consulting services. West Physics serves over 3,500 client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers, and physician offices throughout the 50 U.S. states, federal territories, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. West Physics specializes in assisting healthcare providers in maintaining their accreditation with organizations such as The Joint Commission, the American College of Radiology, the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, RadSite, and in radiation regulatory compliance with state and federal agencies. For more information, please visit www.westphysics.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

CONTACT:

Gregg Daversa

Vice President, Business Development

(770) 435-9186

[email protected]

SOURCE West Physics Consulting, LLC

Related Links

http://www.westphysics.com

