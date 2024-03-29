West Pico Distributors Announces Bill Finke as Director of Sales for The Grocery Channel

VERNON, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pico Distributors (WPD) of Vernon, California, in partnership with Kayco, the nation's leading source for kosher and kosher lifestyle products, is proud to announce the appointment of Bill Finke as Director of Retail Sales for the Grocery Channel.

Jayson Folus, President of DSM Distribution Services Management, who leads the WPD team, expressed his excitement about the appointment, stating, "I am proud to announce this appointment of Bill Finke, who will be a valued asset to the WPD Team."

In his new role, Finke will be responsible for managing the WPD retail team and spearheading the development of an independent grocery channel retail sales route. He will report directly to John Jimenez, WPD Vice President of Sales for Chain and General Market.

With over 30 years of experience in specialty, natural, and Kosher food distribution, Finke brings a wealth of industry knowledge and accomplishments. John Jimenez remarked, "We're excited to see Finke apply his experience and expertise to WPD and to be part of our continued success and growth."

"I am proud of the capable team we continue to build at WPD," added Folus. "Finke joins our team alongside Bob Beyers, our Retail Operations Manager; Elias Naghi, who leads the independent Kosher team at WPD; John Jimenez, and Kurt Mitchell, our COO."

WPD first opened its doors in 1948. Today, in partnership with Kayco, it is the leading kosher foods distributor in Southern California. For more information visit their website at: www.wpd-corp.com. For more information, visit their website at www.wpd-corp.com.

Kayco, a family-owned business founded in the same year as WPD, boasts a robust presence in every key market today. Kayco's dedicated team offers thousands of kosher supervised products and unparalleled service to its customers and suppliers throughout the United States and in more than 30 countries.

KAYCO is one of the largest producers and distributors of kosher foods and beverages. Brands under the Kayco Kosher Umbrella include Gefen; Heaven & Earth; Manischewitz; and Tuscanini, to name a few.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Kayco Media Relations Email at [email protected] Phone: (973) 650-1218

SOURCE West Pico Distributors