West Point Announces Cross-System (One and Done) Data Management Tool

Falcon Fix is specifically designed for the MGA markets and brings a new level of efficient automation to its customers. Falcon Fix replicates the work of end users, greatly speeds up processes, and reduces employee-related time and costs. Because users have a single point of data entry for all vendors and platforms, errors are eliminated, tasks are automated, and employees can focus time on serving both clients and providers.

"MGA's and carriers are burdened by repetitive processes. Falcon Fix provides a one-and-done answer. Agents can get quotes across multiple carrier systems with a single data entry step. With Falcon Fix, all processes are controlled at the desktop, avoiding tedious processes like exporting Excel into systems, copy-and-paste, or checking status in data fields, Falcon Fix tracks and verifies when automated tasks are complete. This tool eliminates error and saves time and money," said Doug Vatter, co-founder and President of West Point Insurance Services. "Moreover, we don't touch any of the systems our customers use, which simplifies the process."

"My family and I have been in the insurance field for almost 100 years. Falcon Fix is one of those 'game changer' products: innovative, reliable, customer-focused, and a trustworthy tool that makes any MGA improve profitability and efficiency," said John Jerger, COO of West Point Insurance Services and co-founder of American Traditions Insurance Company.

While Falcon Fix is SaaS, clients can expect exemplary customer services from the West Point Team as well. For instance, each new client is assigned a process expert to document the steps in the manual process that the software will now replace and streamline, set up configurations to run automation on a needs-based schedule, and provide success and failure reports that include videos of the process for audit purposes. Customer satisfaction is part of West Point's DNA, and they are committed to making the transformation from manual to an integrated digital solution painless and cost-effective for their customers.

"The number of claims we received from Hurricane Irma threatened to overload some manual processes we had in place around our claims processes. We called West Point and they used their Falcon Fix toolset to automate multiple cross-system data entry processes in just a few days," said Ernie Garateix, COO of Heritage Property and Casualty Insurance (HRTG.N).

Falcon Fix will be on display at the upcoming IASA Annual Conference in Nashville, TN June 3-6 at booth 459 and at FAIA in Orlando, FL June 13-16 booth 811 or contact Steve Jackson, National Sales Manager at (727) 489-9129, sjackson@westpointuw.com to set up a personal demonstration.

About West Point Insurance Services

Founded in 1999, West Point Services is a Florida-based private company serving the insurance industry. WPIS offers both software solutions and back office business services for policy administration, claims, underwriting, billing, reporting, and web portal needs. All WPIS systems are integrated, allowing for the greatest efficiency, transparency, and accuracy.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-point-announces-cross-system-one-and-done-data-management-tool-300659993.html

SOURCE West Point Insurance Services

Related Links

https://westpointuw.com

