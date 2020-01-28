West Recognized as a Top Company for Corporate Responsibility

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, was recently named as a Top Company for Corporate Responsibility practices by both Newsweek and Investor's Business Daily.

Newsweek has named West to its America's Most Responsible Companies 2020 list. Newsweek's partner, Statista Inc., who conducted the analysis, focused on areas such as Leadership Diversity, Employees and Philanthropy & Engagement as well as making a difference in local communities. After examining the top 2,000 public companies (by revenue), West was ranked #166 overall as among the "most committed to Corporate Responsibility" and was ranked in the Top 20 among companies in the Health Care & Life Sciences industry. West also ranked #9 overall for companies headquartered in Pennsylvania.

West is also honored to have been ranked #19 on Investor's Business Daily's 50 Best ESG Companies list. This recognition honors companies with strong financial performance that hold true to their ESG (environmental, social and governance) values. Among companies with ESG ratings of AAA or AA from MSCI ESG Research as of September 11, 2019, the top 50 recognized companies earned the highest IBD Composite Ratings, which is a marker of strong stock growth. West was ranked #3 in the Health Care sector.

"We are honored that West has been recognized for our Corporate Responsibility initiatives by these two publications," shared Steve Walton, VP, HSE & Corporate Responsibility. "This recognition is a testament to the great work our team members are doing to make their communities and the world a better place. I'm excited to keep the momentum going as we push forward with a continued focus and commitment into 2020 and beyond."

In addition to this Top Companies recognition, over the past year West has received several additional CR focused awards, recognizing the global efforts of the Company and its team members. These awards include: the CSR Initiative Award and Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the Year Award, both presented to West's Dublin, Ireland site; the Goodwill Employer of the Year Award, presented to West's Kearney, NE site; the West Chester University Corporate President's Award; and the Philadelphia Business Journal's Faces of Philanthropy distinction.

West's award-winning Corporate Responsibility Program is committed to nurturing a culture of diversity and inclusion and supporting the communities in which its team members live and work. One major element of the Program is West's culture of giving. West targets its global philanthropic efforts to support children, people with disabilities, healthcare and education, with a focus on STEM. Health and Safety is also a key focus area, as West is committed to designing and operating its facilities to provide a healthy and safe workplace. In addition, environmental considerations are taken into account for every aspect of West's business, and its Sustainability Program targets reductions in areas where West can make the greatest difference: greenhouse gas emissions, waste, energy and water usage, and increased recycling.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2018 net sales of $1.7 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

