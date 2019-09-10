West Shore Acquires Class A Asset in Growing Texas Market

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore LLC, a fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Broadstone Traditions, a 261-unit residential community located in Bryan, Texas. The acquisition marks the 24th acquisition by the Boston-based firm which, in its three year history, has already built an impressive portfolio of 6,669 units in 23 communities, and assets under management of more than $1 billion.

This is West Shore's third major acquisition in the Bryan-College Station metropolitan area, an increasingly popular hub for young professionals, academics and recent graduates, given its close proximity to Texas A&M University. One of the region's premier luxury communities, this asset is part of the esteemed Traditions Community, a 1,000-acre oasis of unparalleled sophistication located among the beautiful woodlands of central Texas, adjacent to Lake Walk town center and just steps from the world-renowned Traditions Club.

Broadstone Traditions will be integrated into the adjacent 8085 at Traditions community; a 396-unit property in Bryan owned and operated by West Shore since 2018. The newly combined 657-unit property is West Shore's largest multifamily asset. West Shore also owns and operates SoCo at Tower Point, a 318-unit community in College Station.

"The new 8085 at Traditions is truly a unique Class A property and is well located in the thriving Bryan-College Station area," said West Shore Chairman Steven P. Rosenthal. "This transaction is emblematic of our success and growth over the last three years as we continue to identify and acquire high quality, off market properties like this in high-growth areas."

The 8085 at Traditions community offers residents a private, professionally managed community consisting of more than 35 one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, customized to meet their every need. Units feature Quartz or granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances, full-size washing machines and dryers, well-appointed en-suit master bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, private patios or balconies and wine refrigerators and beverage centers in select units. The sprawling, gated property also offers residents access to several top-notch communal amenities, including three resort-style swimming pools with poolside cabanas, pergolas, lounge areas and sun decks; three state-of-the-art, 24-hour fitness centers; multiple outdoor kitchens and grilling stations, complete with outdoor televisions; three clubhouses with fireside resident lounges; an outdoor putting green; three dog parks; pet washing stations; electric car charging stations; two 24-hour, fully-equipped business centers with private conference rooms; secure lockers; 24/7 emergency maintenance; billiards tables; and complimentary Starbucks coffee bars.

"We are excited about this acquisition as well as the tremendous prospects for future growth in the Bryan-College Station market," said Lee Rosenthal, West Shore President. "We now own and operate 975 units there and the economies of scale will bring great operating efficiencies and a quality resident experience."

The leasing office is open at 8000 Atlas Pear Drive in Bryan, Texas, Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.8085traditions.com/.

ABOUT WEST SHORE LLC

West Shore LLC is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with a specific focus on the acquisition and management of multifamily assets. It is a dynamic, fast-growing company that blends an entrepreneurial approach to real estate with institutional investment discipline. Its principals are experienced management and real estate private equity executives. Boston-based West Shore was founded in 2016 and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 23 multifamily properties totaling 6,669 units with a total market value of more than $1 billion. For more information about West Shore LLC, visit the company's website at www.west-shore.com.

SOURCE West Shore LLC

Related Links

http://www.west-shore.com

