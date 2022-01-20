WEST SHORE ACQUIRES THREE PROPERTIES: TWO IN SOUTH CAROLINA AND ONE IN FLORIDA

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of three new properties – two in South Carolina and one in Florida.

"2021 was a terrific year for West Shore and 2022 to is off to a strong start as we announce the addition of three outstanding properties to our expanding portfolio of multifamily assets," said Steven P. Rosenthal, Chairman of West Shore. "Sweetwater Apartments, Vantage at Wildewood, and Uptown Village are all unique properties that are positioned for further growth."

Sweetwater Apartments is a 320-unit waterfront luxury apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina. Sweetwater has six deep water docks for residents' use, a private boat ramp, and a kayak ramp that affords residents an authentic, upscale coastal lifestyle. Residents have easy access to all that Daniel Island has to offer including restaurants, retail, and public recreation opportunities, or stay on-property for the incredible views, waterfront hammocks, creekside oyster bar, and stunning sunsets. Charleston's historic charm and expanding job market continue to rapidly attract new residents. West Shore also acquired 17 South Apartments in Charleston in September 2021.

Vantage at Wildewood is a 264-unit apartment complex with newly renovated units located in the heart of Richland County in Columbia, South Carolina. Residents may relax poolside, enjoy fireside evening chats with neighbors, or adventure into the "wilde" by hitting the local trails and nearby parks. The property provides seamless access to premier retail and employment in the area. Vantage at Wildewood is West Shore's fourth acquisition in the Columbia area, adding to its properties Reserve at Mill Landing, Arcadia's Edge, and Town Center at Lake Carolina.

Uptown Village (formerly Evergreen at Uptown Village) is a resort-style 322-unit luxury apartment community in Gainesville, Florida, which merges natural elements with modern comforts and conveniences. The newly renovated apartments are conveniently located near downtown Gainesville and the University of Florida. Residents enjoy all-inclusive amenities, including a resort-style pool, shaded cabana, nature trails, and a dog park. West Shore also owns Legacy at Fort Clarke in Gainesville.

"These three acquisitions are in some of the fastest growing and most exciting areas of the country," said West Shore President, Lee Rosenthal. "We are proud to add these communities in Charleston, South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina, and Gainesville, Florida, to our portfolio as we continue to strategically scale in markets where we already own and operate properties."

Sweetwater Apartments is located at 12000 Sweet Place in Charleston, South Carolina.

Vantage at Wildewood is located at 811 Mallet Hill Road in Columbia, South Carolina.

Uptown Village is located at 3780 NW 24th Boulevard in Gainesville, Florida.

ABOUT WEST SHORE

West Shore is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with a specific focus on the acquisition and management of multifamily assets. It is a dynamic, fast-growing company that blends an entrepreneurial approach to real estate with institutional investment discipline. Its principals are experienced management and real estate private equity executives. Boston-based West Shore was founded in 2016 and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 39 multifamily properties in seven states, totaling over 12,000 units with a total market value of more than $3.0 billion. For more information about West Shore, visit the company's website at www.west-shore.com.

