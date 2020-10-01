West Shore Continues National Growth with Thirtieth Acquisition

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore LLC, a fully integrated multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Walden at Chatham Center, marking the company's 30th acquisition. West Shore continues to grow the company's national footprint with the addition of this 236-unit premier apartment community located in Savannah, Georgia.

In the past five months the company has acquired four properties in its key markets of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. With the acquisition of Walden at Chatham Center, West Shore now owns and operates 28 residential properties with 8,598 apartment units and over $1.35 billion in value. West Shore already owns Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River in Savannah, the city's only apartment community with deep water access.

"We are very confident in Savannah's long-term growth prospects and we are pleased to acquire another terrific asset in Georgia," said West Shore Chairman Steven P. Rosenthal.

Walden at Chatham Center, conveniently located off Chatham Parkway at 100 Walden Lane, consists of fifteen residential apartment buildings and six unique one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, including carriage houses and lofts. The property also includes a clubhouse / leasing facility, a swimming pool with waterfall, 24-hour fitness center, dog park, playground, covered car care facility, picnic areas with grills and picnic tables, storage units, and private garages. Walden at Chatham Center is centrally located minutes from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), is proximate to some of Savannah's largest employers, and provides easy access to Savannah International Airport, historic Downtown Savannah, and the adjacent barrier islands and beaches.

"West Shore is continuing to expand our portfolio of multifamily assets with another remarkable property in Savannah," said Lee Rosenthal, President of West Shore. "We are very excited about our acquisition of Walden at Chatham Center, where we can offer residents a high-quality lifestyle and proximity to downtown Savannah and major job centers."

The leasing office at Walden at Chatham Center is open Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information, please visit www.waldenchathamcenter.com.

ABOUT WEST SHORE LLC

West Shore LLC is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with a specific focus on the acquisition and management of multifamily assets. It is a dynamic, fast-growing company that blends an entrepreneurial approach to real estate with institutional investment discipline. Its principals are experienced management and real estate private equity executives. Boston-based West Shore was founded in 2016 and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 28 multifamily properties in seven states, totaling 8,598 units with a total market value of more than $1.35 billion. For more information about West Shore LLC, visit the company's website at www.west-shore.com.

