MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home ®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, today announced its campaign to raise at least $100,000 for pediatric cancer research. During the "Giving Thanks" campaign, $25 of every remodeling consultation appointment set and kept with West Shore Home nationwide will be donated to Four Diamonds , the Pennsylvania based philanthropy that supports world-class treatment and lifesaving research for childhood cancer.

West Shore Home® and MI Windows Launch “Giving Thanks” Campaign with Four Diamonds to Conquer Childhood Cancer.

West Shore Home is teaming up with MI Windows and Doors by MITER Brands to reach the goal. "Giving Thanks" runs now through December 2, 2023. The companies successfully worked together in 2022 to raise $100,000 to conquer childhood cancer.

"Four Diamonds provides invaluable support to children and their families during one of the most difficult times of their life," said B.J. Werzyn, Founder and CEO, West Shore Home. "We are proud to do our part in helping to make a difference by supporting research that offers hope for a cure."

"Children's wellbeing and cancer support are two central pillars of the philanthropic initiatives at MI Windows and Doors," said Matt DeSoto, CEO, MI Windows and Doors. "Four Diamonds is a leader in the fight to conquer pediatric cancer, and we're privileged to be in a position to support their mission along with great partners like West Shore Home."

Four Diamonds supports a robust pediatric cancer research program led by world renowned physicians and scientists at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine and is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit kids in our community and around the world.

"We're so grateful to have West Shore Home® and MI Windows and Doors as Partners In The Fight™ to conquer childhood cancer," said Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds. "Their commitment will help us to continue serving Four Diamonds children who are fighting cancer at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and also to accelerate our groundbreaking research to better prevent, diagnose, treat and cure childhood cancer."

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com .

About MI Windows and Doors by MITER Brands

MI Windows and Doors is one of America's largest manufacturers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and patio doors. MI utilizes a family-first approach to business that places a high value on creating strong relationships and mutual success for its team members, customers, suppliers, and local communities. To learn more visit miwindows.com .

About Four Diamonds

Four Diamonds' mission is to conquer childhood cancer. Since its creation in 1972, Four Diamonds has helped more than 4,800 children and families by covering 100 percent of medical bills for every Four Diamonds family. Four Diamonds also supports a robust pediatric cancer research program at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine, and is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit children around the world. For more information, visit FourDiamonds.org .

