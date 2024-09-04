West Shore Home Announces Al Patel as Chief Marketing Officer

Patel brings 35 years of brand and digital marketing experience to the company

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, today announced Al Patel as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Patel comes to West Shore Home with over three decades of experience in brand management and lead generation, overseeing several national brands at the C-suite level.

Most recently, Patel led the marketing team at Trugreen as well as Culligan International. Prior to that, he led brand marketing efforts at MillerCoors and Procter and Gamble.

Al Patel, Chief Marketing Officer, West Shore Home

At West Shore Home, Patel will focus on strengthening the brand, modernizing the consumer and digital experience, and growing the company's customer base.

"This team has built a solid reputation using innovation and technology to become a leader in the home remodeling industry, and I'm thrilled to help take it to the next level," said Patel. "Solidifying its goal of becoming America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand is something I look forward to delivering."

"Al brings extensive brand management and digital marketing experience to the table. Having him on board will only strengthen our position as a leader in the home remodeling industry and as a national brand," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home.

West Shore Home, located in 21 states and 41 cities nationwide, specializes in fast, easy and convenient window, door, and bathroom remodeling. It leads the industry by using technology to create an exceptional customer experience. It recently opened its Superior Innovation Center in St. Paul, Minn., headquarters for the company's Digital Product Team. The team works exclusively on West Shore Home's technology and proprietary apps, remodeling the customer experience and changing the way they shop for home remodeling projects.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

SOURCE West Shore Home