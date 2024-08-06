West Shore Home® Announces Eppie Vojt as the Company's Chief Data and AI Officer

Vojt will lead the company's AI initiatives and data team.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, today announced Eppie Vojt as the company's first Chief Data and AI Officer. In this new role, Vojt will implement AI solutions to enhance the customer experience, changing the way consumers shop for home remodeling.

Vojt is a seasoned marketing and technology leader with over 20 years of experience driving growth and innovation.

West Shore Home Chief Data and AI Officer Eppie Vojt

"West Shore Home is driven by technology to create an exceptional customer experience. Artificial intelligence will take us to the next level, increasing productivity and streamlining work processes," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "We are thrilled that Eppie is on our team. His AI experience coupled with his background in digital marketing, data, and software development, will help pave the way for the future of the company."

Throughout his career, Vojt has helped lead several multi-billion-dollar companies at the C-suite level. Most recently, he was the Chief AI Officer for Austin, Tx. based Storable. Vojt has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Pittsburgh.

"West Shore Home has already proven it is revolutionizing the industry through technology," said Vojt, "I am proud to be a part of this team as it moves to the next stage using AI and data to reach its goal of becoming America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand."

West Shore Home is located in 21 states and 41 cities nationwide. It continues to lead the industry by using technology to create an exceptional customer experience. It recently opened its Superior Innovation Center in St. Paul, Mn., headquarters for the company's Digital Product Team. The team works exclusively on West Shore Home's technology and proprietary apps, remodeling the customer experience and changing the way they shop for home remodeling projects.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

SOURCE West Shore Home